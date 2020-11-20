PS5 preorders sell out within minutes, and fans are up in arms

FIVE minutes. That’s all the time Filipinos had to preorder the much-awaited new PlayStation 5 in eight retailers across the nation.

Filipinos logged into the sites of the selected retailers, hoping for a chance to score a new PS5. For those who were able to get it, congratulations. For those who weren’t — well, they made their frustrations clear on social media.

On Facebook, a DataBlitz post containing the announcement had more than 2,300 reacts, many of them angry. More than 2,600 comments also flooded the thread, complaining about the speed on which the new console had sold out, or fans’ inability to access the preorder link offered by one of the country's biggest video game retailers.

Some sample comments, from DataBlitz’s various social media pages:

“Stocks are already full by the time your link worked,” wrote a user.

“Okay lang naman that we weren’t able to secure pre order slots kasi limited nga lang. But you didn’t even give people a fighting chance because your website wasn’t loading,” declared a user.

“Kaloka 1 minute palang no stocks na,” a fan said.

“Took too long to load when finally loaded sold out,” said another.

Many also complained that when they tried to access the link given to them by DataBlitz, it showed a blank page or a white screen. When they tried to refresh, the site told them that the units were now sold out.

It was the same on the Facebook post of Abensons, one of the retailers selected by Sony to carry PS5 preorders. While the magnitude of comments and reactions was much less than that of DataBlitz, fans reported similar problems when they tried accessing the page.

To be fair, DataBlitz had tried to manage expectations as soon as the preorders were announced. Yesterday, it warned PlayStation fans that stocks were “EXTREMELY LIMITED” (their caps, not ours), and that it was “highly likely” that you would not be able to get a unit.

One user on DataBlitz’s IG page was sanguine about the situation, recognizing that preorder sales like these would have high demand, especially among resellers.

“Don't buy from resellers para malugi sila. Let's just wait for a restock,” they said.

Another fan on Facebook congratulated the lucky ones. “I knew the probability of getting one would likely be less than one percent. Happy for anyone who got one that really wanted one.”