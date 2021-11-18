Rematch in the Rift: Team Secret set to face SEA rival in Horizon Cup playoffs

TEAM SECRET needs to vanquish an old foe, Vietnam’s SBTC Esports, to keep their place in the Wild Rift Horizon Cup as the tournament heads to the playoffs Friday night.

Team Secret came out as the second seed of Group B while SBTC Esports came out of Group A as the third seed after sweeping Brazil’s TSM in the last stage of groups.

The two first met during the Wild Rift SEA championship where SBTC Esports found the better of the Pinoys twice, first during the upper bracket semifinals, and later on during the grand finals.





How Team Secret has been faring in Horizon Cup

Team Secret, composed of Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz, Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia, Eleazar “Azar” Salle, Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan, James “Hamezz” Santos, and sub midlaner Morris “Code” Raymundo, swept the remainder of Group B after losing 1-2 against ThunderTalk Gaming in day one.

Meanwhile, SBTC had a rougher start after being swept by China’s Da Kun Gaming (DKG) and Korea’s KT Roster Y (KT RY) in days one and two respectively. The Viets turned their momentum around with a 2-1 win over NA’s Tribe Gaming on day 3, before ending the group stage with a massive sweep TSM.

Awaiting the winner of the Team Secret-SBTC matchup will be Group A’s top seed, DKG who only dropped a single game (against KT RY) during the group stage.

In the opposing bracket, KT RY faces Japan’s Sengoku Gaming with the winner facing ThunderTalk Gaming.

