Team Secret heads to playoffs with 2-0 win over Sengoku Gaming

WITH a dominant 2-0 sweep over Sengoku Gaming, Team Secret ends their Group Stage campaign with flying colors as they secured second place in Group B of the Wild Rift Horizon Cup 2021.

They'll proceed to the playoff rounds, where they'll be facing the third-place team from Group A.

In dissecting Sengoku Gaming, the Filipino squad made crucial adjustments in surviving their early game barrage.

How Team Secret defeated Sengoku Gaming at Horizon Cup group stage

One would expect Secret's early momentum to suffer in Game 1 as Eleazar "Azar" Salle was struggling to find any farming space. His Jax was constantly laned against the deadly duo of Corki and Alistar.

He even tried switching to the botlane, but he once again encountered a strong resistance from the duo.

Yet amid the pressure, he managed to find other ways to be impactful, zoning out Kim "HAK" Do-Yeop's Ziggs in one teamfight. Plus, he provided the split-pushing antics that allowed Secret to grab a foothold in this match.

While he struggled in Game 1, his teammate James "Hamez" Santos became the main target for Sengoku in Game 2. Though their foes managed to burst him down numerous times in the early game, Secret rolled out the ready response from Caster "Chewy" Dela Cruz and Robert "Trebor" Mansilungan, with the latter proving to be a force with his calculated rotations.

Their efforts, combined with a dominant toplane performance, from Azar's Darius gave Secret the edge in this matchup.

