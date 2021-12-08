Polaris sweeps Spawn.496, IAP falls to Ragdolls to start DPC Division Week 2

POLARIS Esports continues their fine form as they swept Vietnam-base squad Spawn.496 last Monday to open Week 2 of the DPC SEA Winter Tour.

The all-Filipino Dota 2 squad were at the backseat for most of Game 1 as 496 towered over them with a massive 20k gold lead prior to 40-minutes.

But a massive 43-minute team fight around Polaris’ top tier 3 and barracks (their last set) saw the Pinoys take down three of 496’s heroes to deny them of any possible mega-creeps. With their backs on the wall, Mc “Lelouch” Villanueva decided to go for a Divine Rapier to boost his Shadow Fiend’s damage in team fights, completing the item 47 minutes in.

It was then that Polaris mounted their comeback.

The Pinoys too down three in a team fight around their ancients at 47:30. Another team fight two minutes later saw the Pinoys kill off the Viet’s carry Razor to open up Roshan and the Aegis. After that, they dispatched Spawn.496’s mid barracks to finally take an 8k gold lead.

As he respawned in the 52nd minute, Polaris picked off the Razor once again, and from there the 2019 SEA Games gold medalists would force Spawn.496’s hand as they pushed the tier fours. A team fight ensued, both squads exhausted most of their buybacks, but it was the Pinoys who came out ahead, forcing the GGs 53 minutes in.

Game 2 was a more straightforward win for Polaris as they simply dominated Spawn.496 from start to finish. The Ursa–Lion combo of John Anthony “Natsumi-“ Vargas and Bryle “Cml” Alvizo shredded any 496 heroes they would find in the map. Natsumi would finish the game with a monster 24/2/10 KDA.

IAP stumbles against Ragdolls in SEA DPC

Meanwhile, InterActive Philippines missed a chance to earn their first win after losing to Malaysian-based Ragdolls 1-2, Wednesday.

The Pinoys mounted a massive comeback in Game 1 with their pocket Meepo pick. The Pinoys were down 20 kills to 4 in one point before finding two massive team fights to regain the lead. John Edrian “YONA” Sandigan’s Meepo powered the Game 1 victory with a 19/5/12 KDA. Meanwhile, Sandro “SGOD” Aguinaldo was huge on his offlane Pangolier, finding Ragdoll's carry Terrorblade and mid lane Queen of Pain with his rolling thunder. He would finish the game with 10 kills, six deaths, and a massive 30 assists.

But then Games 2 and 3 saw Ragdoll come alive, grabbing 29 to 11 kills in the quick 25-minute second match, and then 35 to 6 in the decider.

Division II continues tomorrow December 9 with Talon Esports taking on Nigma Galaxy.SEA and Polaris Esports testing the mantle of Mongolian squad Lilgun.

