SEA rivals showdown: Boom dispatches OB.Neon, Polaris spoils Talon’s debut

BOOM ESPORTS starts its DPC Southeast Asia Winter Tour on a high note after sweeping OB.Neon, 2-0.

Game 1 saw the Filipino-led Indonesian squad stomped the new OB.Neon roster with a quick 26-minute win. Erin “Yopaj” Ferrer led the charge on his mid Ember Spirit putting up a 14/2/10 KDA, while carry Justin Ryan “Tino” Grimaldo had 9/1/5 on his Templar.

Game 2 was a much more even affair as OB.Neon was able to grab some big team fights in the mid-game, including a minute-15 team wipe in Boom Esport’s own Ancient camp. However, Boom's patience for the long game allowed them to regain momentum, punishing OB. Neon’s hasty high ground push with a massive Life Stealer Infest bomb that took down four of Neon’s heroes.

Timothy “Tims” Randrup and his Wind Ranger helped Boom Esports slowly chip down Neon’s lead. Tims was able to continuously find and shackle Neon’s offlane Beastmaster, preventing any possible Roar engages from the Pinoy squad. Boom would end the match 36 minutes in with an 11k gold lead.

Polaris spoils Talon's debut

Meanwhile, Polaris Esports welcomed Talon Esports with a massive reverse sweep, 2-1, bucking a Game 1 stomp in the process.

Talon looked dominant after that first skirmish, ending the match in 29 minutes with a massive 21k net worth advantage. Indonesian mid-laner Rafli “Mikoto” Rahman had a massive game on his Ember Spirit, earning an 11/1/12 KDA, while Pinoy carry Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte was dominant on his signature Terrorblade with a 7/1/6 KDA.

Game 2 saw John “Natsumi” Vargas and his carry Phantom Assassin turned things around by decimating Talon, earning himself an 11/0/4 KDA. Meanwhile, mid-laner Mc Nicholson “Lelouch” Villanueva added another 8/1/11 on his Leshrac.

Polaris continued their mastery of Talon in the decider. Captain Marvin “Xavius” Rushton bullied Gabbi’s Drow Ranger in lane to give Natsumi’s carry Medusa a massive advantage even before mid-game. The team was also able to continuously pick off offlaner Daniel “Kpii” Chok’s Tidehunter, denying any massive Ravage team fight engages.

It was another quick match with Polaris forcing out GGs in 33 minutes, ending the game with a massive 25k gold lead. Natsumi had 10/0/10 on his Medusa, while Lelouch had 11/1/8 on his Death Prophet. Xavius who enabled Natsumi had 21 assists.

Also earlier in the day, Mongolian squad Lilgun swept Pinoy squad InterActive Philippines, 2-0, to begin their lower bracket campaigns

