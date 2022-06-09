Edward's interview sheds more light on a pro Mobile Legends player's earnings

LATELY, there have been several stories of Mobile Legends players building houses or setting up businesses as a reward for their hard work.

As these examples show, it's certainly possible to have a sustainable career as a pro player.

At a guesting in News5’s Frontline sa Umaga, Blacklist International's Edward Jay “Edward” Dapadap actually hinted how much an MLBB player can earn.

“Since nag-champion kami, mas maraming pumasok na sponsor, tumaas yung allowance namin. Siguro kapag pinagsamahan yung allowance, stream, YouTube, tsaka mga brand deals, siguro aabot siya hanggang six-digits,” said the MPL-PH Season 7 finals MVP.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Esports players have much lower base pay

While those six-digits mostly came from by the numerous sponsorship and streaming deals, it was revealed by Frontline sa Umaga host Gretchen Ho that pro esports athletes’ base salaries are much lower.

“Ang isang professional player kumikita mula P15,000 hanggang P30,000 kada buwan kahit nag-uumpisa pa lamang. Tataas pa yan depende sa experience ng atleta,” she said.

Continue reading below ↓

Given the low base salary of an esports athlete, former RSG PH country manager Richardson Jacinto told Spin.ph about the importance of building a personal brand.

“One thing I always say to my former players is that they have to grow their personal brand. Stream, create contents and get their name out there. They need to capitalize on their position in the community,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He added: “In the bigger picture, the big superstars of esports get the bulk of their money through sponsorships and endorsements. I personally know players here in PH who earn millions not because of their salaries but from their personal brand sponsorships.”

Comparing PH esports salaries to the PBA

Ignoring the role of sponsors and other deals, an esports’ athlete’s salary is below the standards set by the Philippine Basketball Association.

As revealed by Spin.ph sources back in 2021, a freshman can earn as high as P200,000 a month, or P2.4 million in their first year.

Continue reading below ↓

Then it could increase by 50 percent in the following year. The veteran's maximum could plateau up to P420,000 a month.

However, not every player could reach around the six-digit mark as some would only receive the minimum player’s salary amounting to P70,000. Then there are practice players who only earn Php30,000.

These amounts are stipulated under the Uniform Player’s Contract (UPC).

As part of its transition into a professional league back in Season 8, the MPL-PH has also stipulated a minimum player salary for all teams.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.