Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 28
    Esports

    After OhMyV33nus, it's EDWARD's turn to build a house

    by Mario Alvaro Limos for Esquiremag.ph
    6 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: (Right) EDWARD

    (ESQUIRE Philippines) After JohnMar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, looks like another member of Blacklist International has just closed a deal on a soon-to-rise home.

    Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap, EXP Laner of the championship team, is building a house in Bataan, likely from his winnings in both last year's MPL-PH and the just-concluded MPL-PH season.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      His soon-to-rise house will be a two-storey affair. According to Edward, "Nothing beats the happiness of seeing your dreams slowly coming true through your hard work. This is the fruit of playing Mobile Legends: Bang Bang at the age of 17."

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: (Right) EDWARD

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again