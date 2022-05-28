After OhMyV33nus, it's EDWARD's turn to build a house

(ESQUIRE Philippines) After JohnMar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, looks like another member of Blacklist International has just closed a deal on a soon-to-rise home.
Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap, EXP Laner of the championship team, is building a house in Bataan, likely from his winnings in both last year's MPL-PH and the just-concluded MPL-PH season.
His soon-to-rise house will be a two-storey affair. According to Edward, "Nothing beats the happiness of seeing your dreams slowly coming true through your hard work. This is the fruit of playing Mobile Legends: Bang Bang at the age of 17."
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.