After OhMyV33nus, it's EDWARD's turn to build a house

(ESQUIRE Philippines) After JohnMar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, looks like another member of Blacklist International has just closed a deal on a soon-to-rise home.

Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap, EXP Laner of the championship team, is building a house in Bataan, likely from his winnings in both last year's MPL-PH and the just-concluded MPL-PH season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

His soon-to-rise house will be a two-storey affair. According to Edward, "Nothing beats the happiness of seeing your dreams slowly coming true through your hard work. This is the fruit of playing Mobile Legends: Bang Bang at the age of 17."

This story originally appeared on Esquiremag.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.