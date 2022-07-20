Pampanga-based RSG fan braves commute, long wait to see rookie Perkz

AT EXACTLY 6 a.m. in the morning, Isaac, a diehard MLBB aficionado, arrived at Greenhills to attend the RSG Philippines meet and greet session.

The event to honor the MPL-PH and MSC champions was supposed to commence at 1 p.m. — a detail he totally overlooked, though the long downtime meant nothing to him.

“Actually, pagdating ko dito, I thought magsta-start yung event by 8 a.m. then suddenly, 1 p.m. pala yung schedule time," he said. "Hindi ko po siya nabasa. So, nag-stay ako sa Jollibee tapos naghanap ako ng hotel to stay. Nag-rest ako sa hotel for four hours and then pumunta ako dito bandang 12:30 p.m."

Coming all the way from Pampanga could be a tedious journey for Isaac, but the long distance as well as the six hours of idleness didn’t seem to dampen his morale. For him, the opportunity to witness his close friend, MPL rookie John “Perkz” Sumawan, reach the professional scene is what really matters.

“Nakaka-proud na makita yung kaibigan ko na nakapasok sa pro team na pangarap mo tapos pangarap din niya,” he said. “So sususportahan mo siya kase nauna na siya doon eh. Susuportahan ko siya hanggang kung saan makakarating yung pangarap niya kase naalala ko yung post niya noong December, gusto niya mag-pro this year.”

Isaac also hoped that he would get his shot, too. “So yun nga, law of attraction. Nakuha niya yung pagiging pro player niya this year and hopefully ako naman next year.”

Isaac revealed that Coach Brian “Panda” Lim encouraged Perkz to try out for RSG Philippines after an impressive display in the IESF PH Qualifiers.

“Outstanding yung performance niya sa IESF kaya si Coach Panda nag-push sa kanya na mag-tryout for RSG and successfully siyang nakapasok. Lahat kaming magkakaibigan proud sa kanya,” Isaac said.

Perkz acknowledges the hardships of becoming a pro

For his part, Perkz told Spin.ph that seeing his pal will also serve as a source of motivation for him in Season 10.

“First committed fan ko [si Isaac]. so masarap sa feeling. Parang gusto kong tuloy lumakas pa lalo at lumaki yung fanbase ko para makakita pa ng maraming tao,” said the RSG and MPL rookie.

Though the transition to the professional scene is a huge honor, the rookie can feel the pressure amid the massive adjustment he needs to make.

“Unang-una sa lahat, malaking pressure mag-adjust kase solid na kaming nasa amateur e," Perkz explained. "Ang hirap nilang iwanan at bumuo ng bagong chemistry pero para sa akin kapag tumagal makukuha ko na yung chemistry."

Before he could reach the main stage, Perkz also had to endure some struggles in his life. If Isaac truly wanted to follow in his footsteps as a professional player, this is the advice he'd give.

“Nakwento niya sa akin na pareho kami ng sitwasyon na gusto niyang magback-down. Sabihin ko lang na win or learn lang. Tuloy lang, hindi laging panalo, build lagi another goal," said the RSG rookie.

