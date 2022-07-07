Onic PH says goodbye to Hatred

WITH HIS transition from core to support, Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales could've been the sparkplug that Onic PH desperately needed.

But unfortunately, his tenure with the club has ended as Onic has officially made their announcement online.

"Initially, he seemed someone very introverted and shy but once you get to know Hate, he has a laugh and smile that can melt anyone's heart," the organization wrote in tribute. "It would surprise others that he is actually one of the happy pills of ONIC and contributes to the great vibe and the culture of family.



"Mr. 'Multi-role' Hatred [is] considered to be one of the most flexible players when it comes to adjusting to roles. He is willing to try new things and [ensure that he is] consistent in whatever role he plays. Hard work and passionate are the two best words to describe his work ethic and he does all of this to bring his teammates to a championship."



The team, which has slowly shed its core group of players over the past weeks, finished by saying, "Thank you Hatred for a wonderful journey and being part of the ONIC family. You're one of the best mid laners in the world. Thank you again and good luck to your journey ahead."

Where will Hatred go?

While the rest of the former Onic PH members have been vocal about their potential destination, Hatred has remained secretive.

Based on his Twitter posts, Hatred might still be a free agent. He initially hoped that he would be given a chance when he said: "Di ko ganito in-expect matatapos career ko, sana mabigyan pa ako ng pagkakataon."

But he said that he still remains worried about not playing in Season 10.

He also revealed glimpses of optimism. But further tweets hinted that Hatred is still awaiting his opportunity.

