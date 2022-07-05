After spending his entire career with Onic PH, Dlarskie departs

FOR DIEHARD Onic PH fans, the series of unfortunate events continues as another iconic member will finally leave the org he has been a part of since the beginning.

Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera is the latest to leave the organization, as announced on their social media pages.

In a Facebook post, Onic PH thanked him by saying, "This might be one of the hardest goodbyes."

Calling him the "Face of Onic", "Mr. CEO" and "The General", the organization acknowledged his long service to the squad.

"Dlar has always had a heart of gold," the anouncement went on. "There was nothing more than he cared about but his team. He would be willing to sacrifice if it meant that it was for the betterment of everyone.



"Thank you Dlar for a great journey together. We are grateful for the time you have spent with Onic. We wish you the best in your future career and may you always remember us in your hearts.



"Wherever you will go, we only want one thing for you... and that's to finally win a championship."

Where will Dlar end up going?

After the squad-shattering events that took place due to the restructuring of Onic PH, the players from the M3 runner-up squad were seen posting tweets about their potential destination.

The EXP laner revealed that he was pondering about moving to Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Then on July 2, he said, “Nakahanap din ng team. Thank you God! Gagalingan ko talaga ng sobra at ipapakita ko na mas better ako next season.”

However, the day after that post hinted that the former franchise superstar might set his sights on Indonesia with a tweet that read, “Kemana aku bisa pergi?” which translates to “Where can I go?”

