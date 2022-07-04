Onic PH bids goodbye to gold laner Markyyyyy as team’s rebuild continues

MORE NEWS from the Onic camp, as the team released Mark Christian “Markyyyyy” Capacio.

On the same day their Indonesian counterpart officially announced that it had signed up former Onic PH stalwarts Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol and coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda, Onic Philippines bid its farewell to Markyyyyy.

“Markyyyyy was more than just a player in Onic, he was part of our family,” said the team in a social media tribute that emphasized the intangibles the roamer and gold laner brought to the squad.

“He always made sure to put a smile on all of your faces with his bright personality. Despite all the changes and struggles we have went through as a team, you can always count on Marky to say ‘Kaya natin 'to’ and do his best to cheer us up. Those are the moments that we will truly miss.”

Onic PH praises Markyyyyy as one of the 'best gold laners'

“We wish you the best in life and good luck in your new journey ahead. You are of the best gold laners in the world and it has been an honor that you have were a part of our team," added the team.

Markyyyyy signed up to Onic PH at the start of Season 7, coming onboard at the same time as Kairi, who previously played with Blacklist International, as well as Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales.

He was also part of the team during their gallant second-place finish at the M3 world championships last year.

So far, in an offseason that has been characterized by a team insider as a moment of "rebuilding", Onic PH has announced the release of Markyyyy, Kairi, Mico “Micophobia” Quitlong, Coach Yeb, and Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio.

