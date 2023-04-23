ON THIS DAY Akosi Dogie's 10% prediction came to life

APRIL 23, 2022 was the day when Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio became a memeing legend when he proclaimed that Blacklist International/Sibol only has a 10% chance of beating Indonesia in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, after watching the MPL Indonesia Season 9 playoffs.

In his vlog entitled NAG LAG, Dogie said: “Masakit man ito sabihin, 90 percent hindi kaya mag-champion ang Blacklist sa Sibol kapag nakatapat nila Indonesia. May 10 percent pa. Paano ko alam? Ang layo yung difference sa Indonesia ngayon."

“Ibang klase Indonesia ngayon, nasa kanila yung strong meta. Nasa kanila yung pinakamalakas na meta ngayon. Noong kakalabas lang ng update, yung nag-adapt ng mabilis Indonesia eh," he opined.

It was such a strong statement especially knowing that Blacklist recently dominated the M3 World Championship and secured back-to-back MPL trophies in Seasons 7 and 8. They were also at the peak of their game under the leadership of the V33Wise tandem.

His comments caused a massive online uproar as members from Blacklist International and ECHO PH vented back at the MLBB sensation.

However, not everyone reacted violently at Dogie as there were those who politely explained Dogie's perspective.

BON CHAN and Midnight expounds on Dogie's claim

Blacklist's Coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza, explained on his vlog that things might vary depending on the patch updates.

“Marami pang magbabagong meta. Meron pa tayong less than a month, marami pang patch na mangyayari before SEA Games. So asahan niyo may major na pagbabago na magaganap.”

He added: “Baka mas paboran pa sa PH team yung meta sa SEA Games or baka mas pabor sa Indonesian team pagdating sa SEA Games. Hindi natin alam.”

But at the end of his video he said: "Last year meron kaming 90% winrate sa tournament, overall winrate sa lahat ng sinalihan naming tournament.”

Then there's MPL caster Neil "Midnight" De Guzman who explained in detail on Dogie's 10% claim, where he emphasized on the playoff improvements from the Indonesian teams.

“So yung 10 percent is something na madadagdagan ng perspective na ito kase nakikita nila sa scrims, nagre-reflect pa sa playoffs. Once na nag-reflect yan sa playoffs it adds to the strength value of the team. Iba ang laro sa scrim, iba ang laro sa MPL,” reflected Midnight.





Lucky Number 10

As the SEA Games began, Blacklist Sibol stormed past each of their opponents en route to the finale where they faced Indonesia in the gold medal match.

The Indonesian squad was full of superstars featuring Onic Esports' Gilang "SANZ," and RRQ's Rivaldi "R7" Fatah and Albert "Alberttt" Iskandar.

Yet despite their firepower, it was the Philippines who prevailed, winning the series 3-1. The last game saw Sibol slay Indonesia within 10 minutes.

Dogie's 10% claim was silenced, though this was resurrected as a meme when the Philippines suffered an upset loss to Indonesia in men's basketball.

But Blacklist's lucky number 10 didn't just end in the SEA Games as they eventually were crowned MPL champions in Season 10.

The same season likewise saw Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna respond to her matchup with Dogie saying: "10 percent!"