MPL analyst Midnight expounds on Dogie's '10 percent' claim

THE PREVIOUS day saw Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio declare that Blacklist International has a 10 percent chance of bagging a gold medal if ever they’ll face Indonesia.

It's a fearless prediction that caused a massive uproar in the MLBB community.

While the vast majority questioned his opinion, there were some who argued that he made a good point with his prediction.

Former Nexplay EVOS analyst and current MPL shoutcaster, Neil “Midnight” De Guzman, shared his thoughts on his recent vlog post. He broke it down across different perspectives from fans, players, and individuals who have worked within an organization.

“Ito si Dogie kase nasa Nexplay EVOS siya, alam niya yung takbo ng meta na ka-scrim niya Indonesia, so malamang sa malamang nakikita nila yung growth pati development, yung current power level ng Indonesia,” recounted De Guzman.

He also explained how the Indonesian MLBB scene has blossomed.

“Before talaga ang tingin natin sa bansa natin, tayo yung pinakamalakas," he said.

"Now with the playoffs, nag-grow na kase yung mga teams sa playoffs. I’m not sure kung dahil nakahabol sila sa meta or baka may bago silang flavor na dinadagdag.”

Continue reading below ↓

He added: “Pero I’m pretty sure na everyone can attest to this; Indonesia is a tough country to beat kase sobrang lakas nila ngayon. Nag-grow yung mga teams doon.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Assuming that Nexplay was able to scrim against the Indonesian teams like EVOS Legends, Alter Ego, Onic, RRQ, Midnight argued that Dogie's forecast has a solid bearing.

“So yung 10 percent is something na madadagdagan ng perspective na ito kase nakikita nila sa scrims, nagre-reflect pa sa playoffs. Once na nag-reflect yan sa playoffs it adds to the strength value of the team. Iba ang laro sa scrim, iba ang laro sa MPL,” reflected Midnight.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Patch updates could affect Blacklist's Sibol chances

Besides bolstering Dogie’s opinion, Midnight revealed his take on Blacklist’s chances. Similar to Blacklist’s Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza, De Guzman believed that everything will depend on the upcoming patch update.

“Kaya ang nasabi ko kanina real talk, pwede ngang walang chance manalo ang Blacklist, pwedeng 5 percent, pwedeng 10 percent lang, pwedeng tama si Dogie. Bakit? Explain ko. Sa SEA Games, hindi pa natin alam kung anong patch ang gagamitin at may bagong paparating na patch,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

“Kase kapag pumasok ang bagong patch, bagong aral yan...and there’s no guarantee that Blacklist will stay at the top. There’s nothing saying that Blacklist will adapt fast compared to the other countries."

Then he even hinted at the possibilities brought by the new patch which could pose as a challenge to the Codebreakers amid their ability to adapt in their previous tournaments.

“Granted na Pilipinas yung madalas na nauuna as stated by Mirko from MPL Indonesia, yung change na paparating ay bagong-bago sila, no one has experienced it. It will change Mobile Legends completely dahil iba-iba yung mga treatment sa mga heroes, iba-iba yung treatment sa current stages of the game.”

Then he gave an important food for thought about the scrim quality that Blacklist will have to contend. Given that Blacklist will face international rivals in the upcoming SEA Games, the team will most likely conduct their practices against local teams.

Continue reading below ↓

“What if kulangin sa oras si Blacklist International? What if kulangin ng magandang scrim quality? Kase factor din yan eh. If teams from PH don’t adapt at all, kase mind you pagkatapos ng MPL magpapahinga yung ibang teams.

He added: “Kase I’m pretty sure sa Indonesia ginagawa nila iyon. Other teams even outside of MPL will help their SEA Games competitor.”

But of course, he is confident about the caliber of Blacklist's skills, and at the tail end of the video, he dished out some food for thought for the community.

“Kung gusto natin pataas yung percentage, magtulungan tayo. Huwag na tayong maghilaan pababa. And I’m pretty sure na hindi intensyon ni Dogie na hilahin ang Blacklist pababa, na-minsinterpret lang and parang stating his opinion lang.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.