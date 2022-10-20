Bren Esports reverse sweeps, eliminates MPL lason Omega Esports

TWO MASSIVE rivals went head-to-head as the young, up-and-coming Bren Esports squad collided against certified MPL lason Omega Esports.

In the regular season, it was always Bren who managed to gain the upper hand over their rivals, a feat they repeated as Bren defied the MPL-PH Season 9 runners-up with a come-from-behind reverse sweep.

Down 2-0, Bren stormed back and bounce back with a 3-2 series win.

Bren proves that they're the lason antidote

With Ch4knu being a massive threat with his Atlas in Games 1 and 2, Bren decided to ban his key heroes in Game 3. Would this propel Bren for a comeback?

The answer was a resounding yes.

Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo’s Chou was able to stun key threats from Omega that, when combined with Kyle Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel’s Pharsa, was enough to rattle the Barangay. The dynamic support duo ultimately contributed to Kyle “KyleTzy” Sayson’s strong early game.

Omega tried to look for an opening as Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui went for the backstabbing plays, but most of his attempts were futile as Bren read his movements.

In the end, the Beehive finally deciphered the Ch4knu conundrum and survived Game 3.

With momentum on their side, Bren were hoping to ride their way through Game 4. They surprised the community with a Gusion and Lancelot combo.

With two assassins in their lineup, Bren had numerous ways to outwit and surprise their foes and deliver critical strikes.

KyleTzy flanked his way past the opposition, unleashing a barrage of skills. In case of an Omega retreat, Pheww’s Gusion popped up as a surprise package out of nowhere.

With those two around, the squishiest members from Omega, such as Rafaela and Lylia, struggled to advance. Omega scrambled to bounce back, leading to a do-or-die Game 5 match.

With both teams Season on the line, it was time for both Omega and Bren Esports to unveil their trump cards.

But with Marco "Super Marco" Requitano and Pheww alternately dishing out damage, Omega struggled to see daylight. The latter even had a strong early game in denying Omega's momentum.

With the two of them systematically dissecting their foes in the final game, Bren was able to secure a stunning come from behind series win.

WIth their victory, Bren will face notable powerhouse Blacklist International. Meanwhile, Omega are officially ousted from the playoffs.

