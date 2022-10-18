WATCH: Will Bren Esports reclaim its legacy?

AFTER WINNING THE M2 World Championship, Bren Esports slowly crumbled all throughout Season 8. The team tried to rebuild in Season 9, only for them to endure a painful regular season exit.

But in Season 10, Bren experienced a resurgence and finally found their winning formula, leading to their return to the playoff stage. With Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro leading a team filled with rookies and key veterans, the Beehive are hoping to reclaim their lost glory and make a surprise return to the world stage.

Chants of 'Bren Lang Malakas!' will surely echo inside the Celestial Palace.

WATCH: MPL-PH Storylines feat. Bren Esports

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.