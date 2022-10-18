Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Oct 19
    Esports

    WATCH: Will Bren Esports reclaim its legacy?

    by Carlos Pineda
    3 hours ago
    undefined

    AFTER WINNING THE M2 World Championship, Bren Esports slowly crumbled all throughout Season 8. The team tried to rebuild in Season 9, only for them to endure a painful regular season exit.

    But in Season 10, Bren experienced a resurgence and finally found their winning formula, leading to their return to the playoff stage. With Coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro leading a team filled with rookies and key veterans, the Beehive are hoping to reclaim their lost glory and make a surprise return to the world stage.

    Chants of 'Bren Lang Malakas!' will surely echo inside the Celestial Palace.

    WATCH: MPL-PH Storylines feat. Bren Esports

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again