Omega Esports goes full international, snaps up TI veteran Forev for Dota 2 squad

OMEGA Esports‘ Dota 2 team just went full-on international in their quest to qualify to International 11. After banking on full-blooded Filipino players since the team was activated in mid-2020, the organization is taking a gambit in their quest to become world-class.

Announced via their social media pages, Omega Esports introduced their most interesting roster to date: Prince "Prince" Daculan, Ramzi "Ramz" Bayhaki, Lee "Forev" Sang-don, Liew "Eren" Jun Jie, and Ryniel Keit "Zenki" Calviz.

Anchoring the squad will be veteran offlaner Forev, who has been provided a very steady presence in the offlane, but has proven to be flexible throughout his career. He can play the devil-may-care style offlaner, providing ample space for his true cores, and he can also play a more late-game oriented style, providing firepower with heroes like Nature’s Prophet and Doom.

The second veteran presence joining Forev is Sri Lankan analyst Shenal "AB" Daniel. AB has a sizeable amount of experience in the South East Asian Dota 2 region with stints in WG.Unity and Signify. The two teams were very exciting to watch under AB’s time with them as coach.

Continue reading below ↓

Prince, Eren, Ramz, Zenki complete Omega Esports Dota 2

Omega made a splash in this DPC offseason by picking up Filipino carry Prince and Malaysian support Eren. The two don’t have a lot of professional experience on the international stage, but perhaps these rookies are worth a gamble.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Indonesian midlaner Ramz has been a journeyman throughout his career, playing with six teams in as many years. He’ll provide the sparkplug in terms of tempo control for the team with picks like Invoker and Shadow Fiend (if the meta allows it).

Last but not the least is Filipino hard support Zenki, packing in loads of experience in the local circuit with Happy Feet and South Built Esports. He provides another veteran presence from the shot-calling position at the 5. He and Forev will have their work cut out for them making this melting pot culture of a team gel in time for the DPC season.

Continue reading below ↓

Omega Esports is fielding a whopping five nationalities for the upcoming DPC season. Hopefully the language barrier and the different Dota 2 cultures find common ground as they look to qualify to The International 11.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.