OhMyV33nus to H2wo: 'Magpakatatag ka lang!'

AT LAST, our prayers have been answered.

In one of the most shocking moments in Season 10, two of the most influential figures in the MLBB scene finally went head-to-head. The streaming icon, Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio (a.k.a. Batute) and his Nexplay EVOS squad clashed against The Queen, Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna.

But Blacklist International easily swept aside the Neon Tigers, who were still trying to discover their winning mojo.

During the post-match interview, Mara Aquino asked OhMyV33nus: “For the first time in 10 seasons, nagkatapat kayo (V33nus vs. Dogie), how was that?”

To which V33nus replied: “10 percent!”

It was a hilarious mic drop for V33nus — a response to Dogie’s infamous '10 percent' prediction for the SEA Games.

Does some bad blood still remain between the two teams? That may be so, but Blacklist International also showed a huge level of respect towards their fallen foes, which they put on full display during the post-match press conference.

Blacklist International respects Nexplay EVOS

Prior to their matchup, John Paul “H2wo” Salonga was heavily criticized as fans (and even teams) have poked fun at his recent performances. He didn’t even make the final roster for the matchup against Blacklist International.

OhMyV33nus gave words of encouragement to her former teammate.

“Yeah, actually nakita ko nga yun, and na-experience ko na yung mga ganyan klase. Actually, until now. And siguro for H2wo, magpakatatag ka lang, alam ko naman na ito yung pangarap mo which is maglaro sa MPL," she said.

She added: “Personally dati kong ka-team si H2wo and naniniwala ako na kaya niya... and pahingi ng pera.”

While Dogie or Batute’s inclusion in the lineup was a massive surprise, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano also said that he was impressed with Dogie’s overall performance.

“Yung masasabi ko sa performance ni Dogie, malakas yung si Dogie. Hindi pa siya naiiwanan kahit matagal na siyang hindi naglalaro sa pro scene. Kitang-kita mo yung confidence sa paglalaro niya,” said the Blacklist gold laner.

For his part, Blacklist Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza, upon hearing that Dogie will be a father soon, gave an important advice to the future dad.

“Advice ko kay Dogie, totally magbabago buhay niya kapag lumabas na yung anak niya. Totally magbabago yung pananaw niya sa buhay, yung tipong mga luho niya na nabibili niya ngayon, talagang mapapalitan na mas magiging masaya siya na mas bibili siya para sa anak niya kaysa sa sarili niya.

“Basta maraming siyang mare-realize na mga bagay-bagay. Maaaring yun pa yung magpapa-motivate sa kanya or magpalakas na i-pursue niya yung pagiging pro player and good luck sa kanya and congrats sa magiging anak niya.”

