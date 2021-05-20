OB.Neon falls, T1 advances as DPC SEA regular season comes to an end

SOUTHEAST Asian squad T1 has secured their own WePlay AniMajor slot after beating OB. Neon 2-1, in a close series, to end the DPC SEA Season 2 regular season.

The mixed Southeast Asian team, captained by Pinoy Carlo "Kuku" Palad, relied on Thai Carry Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon in the decider as his Lifestealer was unkillable with a 13/1/17 KDA including a double Rampage in the last seconds of the game.

OB. Neon looked like they were in control of the early and mid-game with carry John Anthony “Natsumi-“ Vargas leading the net worth for most of the game with his Gyrocopter.

Midlane Erin “Yopaj” Jasper Ferrer also grabbed key pickoffs against the T1’s mid lane Razor to keep the team in the lead.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was the iconic infest bomb pick-offs from the offlane Axe and Lifestealer which allowed T1 to prevent the game from getting out of hand. Clutch Axe calls from Kuku and Infest heals from 23savage, turned the tied for T1 as they out-sustained OB. Neon in team fights to win the series in 50-mins.

Continue reading below ↓

With the win, T1 will now face TNC Predator in a best-of-three tiebreaker on Saturday for the number one seed of the region. The top-seeded team from Southeast Asia will automatically earn an upper bracket slot in the AniMajor. The winner will also get 500 DPC points and $30,000 or about 1.4 million.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

All-Pinoy squad OB. Neon came out of the gate swinging as they took a close Game One, off great initiations from Yopaj’s mid lane Sand King and captain Andrei “ctm” Ong’s Centaur Warrunner.

T1 tied the series in games courtesy of Pinoy midlaner Karl “Karl” Jayme’s Lina who melted OB. Neon with his heavy damage item build. He would end the game with a 10/3/14 KDA.

From placing sixth in the major, OB. Neon has not only missed their last chance to take a ticket to the Kiev Major, but is also tied with BOOM ID and Omega Esports in sixth place. The three will fight for their upper-division spots in a best-of-one round-robin on Saturday.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.