Oasis Gaming stumbles against ORDER in VCT APAC group stage opener

THE STAGE is set for the group stages as Filipino squad, Oasis Gaming, can finally test their skills in the VCT APAC. This is their first appearance competing in the international spotlight.

Unfortunately, it was a baptism of fire as Oasis’ debut was spoiled by fellow debutant and VALORANT Oceania champs, ORDER, with a 2-0 sweep.

The series saw the Filipino reps struggling to deal with the performances from Michael “WRONSKI” Wronski, who is considered to be the best duelist in Oceania. Given how he and his team performed, the possibilities await for the OCE VALORANT scene to shine.

Oasis faces the WRONSKI show

Since the beginning of Game 1, Oasis Gaming was left bamboozled by WRONSKI’s Jett. During the series, he served as ORDER’s spacemaker as he was able to outplay the opposition.

He was able to maximize the mobility from his Jett to the point where he outsmarted and outplayed members from Oasis. This eventually allowed his teammates to assess the position of Oasis Gaming and outmaneuver them.

Then he was able to land key kills as seen in Round 5 where he managed to grab a strong start, which gave his team the momentum amid the eco round.

But it wasn’t just in Game 1 where he made his impact as he dominated the early rounds in Game 2. With his efforts, ORDER accumulated a 7-0 start.

Call to ORDER

But it wasn’t just WRONSKI who dictated the entire series as the latter rounds revealed that the other members could make an impact.

Cameron “disk0” Mac’s KAY/O was a pest in Game 1 as his utilities were used to slow down the aggression from Oasis. This ultimately showed inside the tunnels of Breeze where he was able to secure three kills in Round 13.

And even before that round, he managed to stomp Oasis’ attempts in Round 10 with an ace.

While he was the hero in Map 1, his teammate, Elvin “Maple” Sun, dictated Map 2 as his Fade was the ultimate ace in the hole. His antics in Round 13 stood out as he baited Mark Louis “Ripper” Laguardia with a spike plant, only for him to encounter a surprise.

And to serve as the finishing touch, Riley “rDeeW” Wilkinson would stomp Oasis’ attempts as his long-distance assaults dismantled the Filipino squad in both games. In the end, Oasis stood no chance. However, they could still bounce back in their remaining games in the group stages.

