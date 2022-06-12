RRQ secures VCT Group Stage berth with win over Ghetto Artists

AFTER SUFFERING a painful loss against Bleed Esports in yesterday’s VCT Play-in battle, Filipino VCT representatives RRQ were hoping to avenge their loss and finally secure their group stage dreams.

And their dreams were finally fulfilled as the Filipinos were able to sweep Hong Kong and Taiwan reps Ghetto Artists.

Both games saw the Filipino squad systematically dissect their foes with a strong defensive stance and the heroics from Kelly "KellyS" Sedillo.

Operators and Sheriffs were a breeze

The first game took place in Breeze, and RRQ capitalized on the open spaces for them to deny the Spike attempts from their rivals.

At the early stages of the game, GA managed to plant the spike, but RRQ’s positional play and some outplays from KellyS was able to deny their momentum. In the end, they easily diffused the spikes.

Then things started to spiral downward for GA when RRQ managed to secure the Operator. In the hands of Nathaniel “Nexii” Cabero and KellyS, they were able to slow down GA’s movements as their accuracy stomped their foes.

And even in situations that were against them like in an economy round in Round 14, RRQ still proved their class. James “2Ge” Goopio’s Sheriff shots proved to be the difference maker. By Round 15, RRQ delivered the exclamation point with a flawless outing, leading to their 13-3 score.

RRQ's stalwart defense prevails

While Game 1 saw RRQ breeze past their foes, the second game saw them struggle initially as the tight angles in Split slowed them down. With GA taking no that Chamber and Breach pick, RRQ was left in a tight duel against their foes.

But things started to turn around when RRQ were given the task of defending the bomb sites. With their Cypher pick from Nexi, they assessed the movements of the Taiwanese and Hong Kong squad.

Plus, they were able to showcase their other trump cards. The Skye and Raze combo was crucial in mounting the comeback for RRQ. 2Ge’s blinding antics would serve as an intimidation factor, then KellyS would take centerstage with his precise usage of his Boom Bot and Paint Shells skills.

He even dominated the latter rounds, which led to RRQ’s 13-9 win, and their group stage berth, where they will face the likes of Xerxia, Alter Ego, and Global Esports.

Their victory likewise means that all three Filipino representatives are still in the VCT APAC stage. The other two teams are the VCT PH finalists, Team Secret and Oasis Gaming.

