No food, no salary? Blacklist Lunatix's alleged struggles exposed

0-6, WITH ONLY 1 POINT, Blacklist Lunatix aka Blacklist Academy has now reached the bottom of the MDL standings.

For a team with promising players like SEA Games gold medalist Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Soto, young up-and-coming prospects like Ian Jakob "Rindo" Seguiran, and MPL veteran Kent Xavier "Kevier" Lopez, one may expect them to carry on and hopefully win the MDL trophy.

Combined that talent with the support from two MPL orgs, namely Blacklist and Lunatix, perhaps the Academy players could graduate to the next stage.

But the standings says it all, the Lunatic Codebreakers are in for a long season, made worse by the team's alleged situation.

In an exclusive interview with SPIN.ph, Blacklist Lunatix team manager, Eviann Balquin, revealed some unfortunate behind-the-scenes narratives about the team.

A fleeting time

One of the key reasons why the team was a shell of its potential stems from a lack of preparation. Everything was a mess as the team didn't have the resources to compete. Lunatix was supposed to address their needs but allegedly failed to fulfill their end of the bargain, which is to provide for food expenses and pay the players' salaries.

"Ang nangyari kasi, nag-struggle kami papasok ng MDL PH. Week 1 pa lang, bago pumasok ng MDL PH, nag-struggle kami financially dahil hindi nagpapadala yung boss namin (Lunatix). Gutom yung players, and yung sa phone, sobrang outdated," explained the Blacklist MDL manager.

'Pinalayas kami sa boot camp namin.'

But the lack of equipment wasn't the only concern for the team as they were jettisoned out of their original boot camp.

"Then pinalayas kami sa boot camp namin that time sa Bulacan, bago mag-start ang MDL. So ang naging practice namin noon is sa bahay ng country manager, sa bahay ng nanay niya. Doon kami nag-stay muna, kase pinalayas kami. Hindi nabayaran ng boss yung sa boot camp namin."

It likewise didn't help that the team lacked the needed internet connection for them to test their skills.

"Wala kaming naging practice sa international kase hindi Converge yung internet namin. Kapag international yung ka-scrim mo, kailangan Converge," said Balquin.

No food at Blacklist Lunatix?

With the team being hampered by a logistical crisis, time was already against the MDL squad.

"So wala kaming practice noon tapos nagsa-struggle kami sa food kase walang pinapadala yung boss (Lunatix) tapos siguro bago mag-start, one week na lang magsta-start yung Week 1 ng MDL, saka kami nakakahanap ng bootcamp," said the Blacklist MDL manager.

She further narrated: "Sa three days na iyon, naglipat kami ng gamit, nag-asikaso kami ng wifi. Ang tagal ng kabitan kasi nalalayuan yung Converge sa mismong boot camp namin. So naghintay kami ng four days doon, bago kami makabitan noon. Naging two days lang practice namin, bago mag-start yung Week 1 ng MDL."

Members of Blacklist Lunatix sleeping on the floor with no air-conditioning

Blacklist Lunatix: Management Crisis?

Given the current situation, some sacrifices had to be made. To keep players motivated, Balquin and other heads of the team decided to use their salaries and pay for the team's needs.

"Actually kaming mga staff yung sumasagot, yung coach namin, yung country manager namin, kami yung sumasagot para may food yung players, and sa internet kami na rin yung sumagot, para may makabitan kami na mas mabilis," explained Balquin.

But it wasn't just them who guided the team as Blacklist likewise made their contributions as well.

"Si Blacklist ang na-help niya sa amin is service, sobrang importante yung service na iyon kapag pumupunta kami sa QC, sa Morato. Second, yung gaming chairs, sila na nag-provide, tapos yung sa phone, sila na rin nag-provide. At least may device kami para sa MDL na dapat ang sagot ng Lunatix."

And when discussing Lunatix's role, here's what Balquin has to say.

'Ang padala, P2,500. Paano mo ikakasya yun sa isang buwan?'

"Minsan lang siya (Lunatix) magpadala e. Kada-buwan, isang beses lang magpapadala yung boss sa amin. Tapos ang padala, P2,500. Paano mo ikakasya yun sa isang buwan? Eh halos siyam kaming tao dito sa bootcamp, tapos P2,500 to 5,000? Paano mo ikakasya?"

She added: "Kaya na-gets ko, hindi na ako nagugulat na yung standing namin is nasa baba. Lalaro ka nang gutom, kakaisip mo yung tiyan mo, hindi yung laro. Ang hirap noon."

Eventually, the team decided to share their alleged issues with the MDL and MOONTON. Other notable organizations from Southeast Asia also offered their assistance.

"Actually nasumbong namin sa MDL yung problem na ito, then yung nagbibigay sa amin ng food, iba't ibang teams: Rebellion ng MDL ID, sinuport na rin kami kahit kaunti lang yung ibinigay nila, tapos isa sa parang part ng TNC Pro Team, tapos isa sa amateur, ZIA Esports," revealed Balquin.

She elaborated: "May mga naghe-help kami kapag kinukwento na namin yung naging struggle ng team ngayon, tapos nag-open na kami sa MDL, sa MOONTON na, 'Pinabayaan kami, ghi-nost kami.' So sa part namin, syempre masakit."

Broken promises

But this wasn't the first time that Lunatix allegedly jumped the ship as the team has also been involved with other mishandled proceedings. Screenshots were then sent to SPIN.ph about these alleged incidents.

"Hindi rin po naging maganda yung ginawa niya sa amin, tapos meron din siya sa MDL Indonesia, na pinapirma niya ng contract tapos iniwan niya, MDL team ng Indonesia." started Balquin.

Given the incident, it was time for the org to make changes. The academy roster was given the green light to look for another organization that can sustain them.

"Tapos pinaghapan na kami ni Blacklist ng bagong org kasi hindi kami pinapasahod. Actually magthre-three months na akong hindi pinapasahod ng boss kaming lahat, mga two-three months kaming hindi pinapasahod ng Lunatix."

Suddenly, more horror stories were exposed.

"In-allow na kami ni Blacklist na maghanap ng org na pwedeng pasukan. Doon sa org na nakita ko na pwede kaming pumasok, ang sabi nila, 'Niloko sila ng owner ng Team Lunatix. Pinapirma sila ng contract na susuportahan sila, magbibigay ng sponsor then after nilang pumirma ng contract, umalis na. Iniwan na daw sila."

Motivating the team

Yet despite the series of unfortunate events, Balquin encouraged her team to deliver their best no matter what. While the whole world may seem to be against them, she encouraged them to fight on.

"For now, nasa baba tayo, naintindihan niyo kung bakit tayo nasa baba, pero hindi porket na ganito yung sitwasyon natin, is hahayaan natin na maging ganito yung result namin," explained Balquin to the team.

"Kami, tina-try talaga namin yung best namin para makakuha kami ng panalo even though minsan naglalaro sila ng scrim at tournament ng walang pagkain. Ok lang go lang kami sa tournament."

"Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila na, kayanin lang nila lagi kase nandiyan naman ang Blacklist, yung mga dapat pino-provide, binibigay nila. So doon kami kumukuha ng lakas sa Blacklist International."

So far, the team is showing promise as the MDL squad secured a win against TNC, though they eventually lost the series.

"Tapos ngayon nakakabawi kami ng practice, naka-isa na kami sa TNC, muntikan na namin i-sweep."

SPIN.ph has contacted Lunatix to hear their side of the story. The team has yet to provide a response.

