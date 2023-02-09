No Demonkite and Aqua for RSG as the Raiders enter S11 with fresh faces

RSG PHILIPPINES enters Season 11 with some big changes, from the alliance with Slate, to the arrival of John Paul "H2wo" Salonga.

However, three massive absentees happened as Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto, Arvie "Aqua" Antonio, and Kenneth Jiane "Kenji" Villa are out for Season 11. While Kenji is officially out of the team, both Demonkite and Aqua are currently "benched" according to team manager Lexie Yambao.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"As of now po naka-bench status sila. They requested to rest for one season so after one season we will again check kung gusto na nilang mag-laro ulit," said Lexie in a press interview.

Both Demonkite and Aqua have been intergral for RSG's ascent en route to their championship dynasty and their absence would place a lot of pressure on both H2wo and Dexter "Exort" Martinez.

H2wo has been heavily criticized back in Season 10, while Exort barely saw playing time in the past two seasons.

Meanwhile, the other mainstays have remained as former MVPs Dylan "Light" Catipon and Eman "EMANN" Sangco, and Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo, will play for S11.

They'll be joined by newcomers Salvick "Kouzen" Toralba and Jann Kirk "KIRK" Gutierrez, who will be replacing the likes of John "1rrad" Tuazon, Clarense "Kousei" Camilo, and John "Perkz" Sumawan. These three players ended up in RSG's MDL roster.

But besides the players, a change likewise took place in the coaching staff as Coach Brian "Panda" Lim is now partnered with John Theo "Raizen" Eusebio, who will have big shoes to fill given the legacy that Karl "Giee" Barrientos brought after RSG won the coveted MSC crown.

Watch Now

Coach Raizen was once part of the coaching staff of MPL Malaysia's Suhaz Esports.

Is RSG ready for Season 11?

The absence of Demonkite and Aqua is a massive setback for the team as these two are heralded for their mechanical skills and intellectual engagements in clashes.

However history has proven that RSG could always rely on their reserve players when the need arises.

When Kenji was given the chance to play, he was able to prove his value as he offered a more disciplined and initiation-centric approach in the EXP lane role.

Then there's Exort who managed to stand his ground when Aqua suffered a hand injury back in Season 9.

And of course, who wouldn't forget that time when EMANN finally got a chance to grace the scene in the MPL: Invitational. His performances signalled that a new gold laner is on the verge of rattling the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Perhaps history could once again repeat itself.