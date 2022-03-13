Exort admits that he was a last-minute sub against Onic PH

IT CAN'T be denied that Arvie “Aqua” Antonio is one of the most important players for RSG Philippines, as he's formed a strong chemistry with Dylan “Light” Catipon and Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto in RSG’s deathball antics.

However, minutes before the match between RSG PH and Onic PH, Aqua came down with fever, forcing him to sit out against the Filipino Hedgehogs.

His absence forced Coach Brian “Panda” Lim to a last-minute change, as revealed by substitute player Dexter “Exort” Martinez in the post-match interview with Mara Aquino.

“Kagabi maagang natulog si Aqua kase nilalagnat tapos kanina pinauwi siya so last minute, ako yung naglaro,” said Exort.

Due to the suddenness of the situation, Exort had to rush his practice sessions with the team in order to get in shape.

“So naka one game scrim ako kanina tapos nag-RG kanina habang naghihintay. So ayun, parang last minute yung practice namin.”

Exort always ready to step up

And though Exort doesn’t normally get the chance to play a lot for RSG, he admitted that he would always brings his best foot forward to prepare him in case he gets the opportunity to play.

“Syempre ginagawa ko yung best ko para makapaglaro. Todo practice talaga, nagbabatak kami,” he reflected.

For RSG to win against an Onic PH squad (who were fresh off a victory against "super team" ECHO) is a definite sign of the team’s resilience. They never felt affected by the mental fatigue caused by the long technical pauses that took place during the matchup between Blacklist International and Omega Esports.

And though it could be argued that Exort might struggle in synergizing with the team given these last-minute changes, he managed to prove himself, slowing down the Johnson and Kadita combo that Onic utilized in Game 1 and serving as a complimentary piece in RSG’s deathball antics in Game 3.

Looks like Exort is more than just as a memeable news reporter in the team’s videos.

