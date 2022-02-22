Nintendo launches official Philippine website

ON “TWOS”-day, February 22, 2022, Nintendo launched its official website in the Philippines.

“Hello, this is Nintendo,” goes the site’s welcome message, accompanied by a cheery picture of the game company’s mascot, Mario. “We are pleased to announce the launch of the ‘Nintendo Official Website’ for residents of the Philippines.

“We will provide various information about Nintendo, including Nintendo Switch console, game software, and characters from game series such as Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.”

The banner game on the site is currently Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Features on the official Philippine site for Nintendo

At launch day, the site currently contains nine published news articles, including announcements about Mario Strikers: Battle League, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Nintendo Switch Sports.

It also contains a three-page catalog of existing games for the Switch, as well as support FAQs for the console. Inquiries for repairs are directed to an email address for Maxsoft, the region’s official distributor for Nintendo hardware and software.

The site also prominently displays links to the Facebook and YouTube pages of Nintendo Southeast Asia.

The site follows the design cues of other international Nintendo sites, though it’s missing several key features, like a search bar or the ability to purchase and download games.

