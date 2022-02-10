Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Feb 10
    Esports

    Volleyball, badminton to appear in Wii Sports' spiritual sequel, Nintendo Switch Sports

    by Lio Mangubat
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Nintendo

    THE NINTENDO Switch will be getting its own sports game, in the vein of the classic Wii Sports, and not only is it bringing back some old faves, it’s also bringing in some new sports to the lineup.

    Bowling, tennis, and swordplay (now known as chambara) return from Wii Sports and its sequel Wii Sports Resort. Because the Nintendo Switch Joycons have built-in gyroscopes, you can swing those controllers like it’s 2006 again.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Three new activities in Nintendo Switch Sports

      Football, badminton, and volleyball are the three new activities in Nintendo Switch Sports. Football looks slightly different from its real-world version — here, the ball is as big as a player. An included leg strap that comes with the physical version of the game lets you attach a Joycon to your leg, and actually kick your way through a shootout mode.

      Just like tennis, both badminton and volleyball will track the speed and trajectory of your swing to unleash smashes, spikes, bumps, spikes, and sets.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Online play will be available for all six sports, though you can also play with family and friends on one Switch and multiple controllers.

      Nintendo Switch Sports will drop on April 29. A seventh sport, golf, will arrive via a software update this fall.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Nintendo

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again