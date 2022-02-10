Volleyball, badminton to appear in Wii Sports' spiritual sequel, Nintendo Switch Sports

THE NINTENDO Switch will be getting its own sports game, in the vein of the classic Wii Sports, and not only is it bringing back some old faves, it’s also bringing in some new sports to the lineup.

Bowling, tennis, and swordplay (now known as chambara) return from Wii Sports and its sequel Wii Sports Resort. Because the Nintendo Switch Joycons have built-in gyroscopes, you can swing those controllers like it’s 2006 again.

Three new activities in Nintendo Switch Sports

Football, badminton, and volleyball are the three new activities in Nintendo Switch Sports. Football looks slightly different from its real-world version — here, the ball is as big as a player. An included leg strap that comes with the physical version of the game lets you attach a Joycon to your leg, and actually kick your way through a shootout mode.

Just like tennis, both badminton and volleyball will track the speed and trajectory of your swing to unleash smashes, spikes, bumps, spikes, and sets.

Online play will be available for all six sports, though you can also play with family and friends on one Switch and multiple controllers.

Nintendo Switch Sports will drop on April 29. A seventh sport, golf, will arrive via a software update this fall.

