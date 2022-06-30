Nexplay EVOS releases up-and-coming prospect URESHIII

RAINIEL JHIM "URESHIII" Agustin Logronio, renowned for his shotcalling and flexibility in playing the EXP lane role will now leave his club Nexplay EVOS.

The announcements were made on the team's official Facebook page.

In their post, the team acknowledged URESHIII's efforts, most notably for his ability to lead the team during the SEA Games qualifier.

"You were always at your best in our last 6 months run and we appreciate your dedication and contribution to Nexplay Evos. Your efforts, talent & skills were among the reasons why our team full-throttled from 0 to 100 last Sibol National Team Selection and valiantly competed in the Grand Finals," wrote Nexplay EVOS.

"Our MPL Philippines Season 9 couldn't be more exciting without your expertise as an EXP-Laner and your on-point shot-calling. There's no doubt that you are one of the most promising Esports athletes in the MLBB Philippines professional scene today.

"Your Nexplay family is proud to be part of your entry into the big league. We are excited to see you grow further and become one of the country's best. Continue being a silent killer and humble."

Due to his leadership, which produced an unexpected Sibol finals berth run, Nexplay had high expectations going to Season 9.

Who will replace URESHIII in Season 10?

During Season 9, Nexplay had two options to fill the EXP lane roles, and former coach John Michael "Zico" Dizon would alternate between URESHIII and Jeff Lenjesson "S4gitnu" Subang.

While URESHIII's departure could signify the emergence of S4gitnu in the scene, his recent tweet hinted that he might not be chosen for Season 10.

"Kailangan may patunayan ka bago ka magkaroon ng halaga, PAPATUNAYAN KO SA INYO YAN!" said S4gitnu.

Given the current hole in the EXP lane role, it could be time for the team to revert back to their Season 8 lineup where Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse became the "Hitman" for the team.

And this could be further supported by the rumors of Karl Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong joining the team. Given his prominence in the tank role, one may expect RENEJAY to transition back to his Season 8 role.

However, in a vlog, Nepxlay's Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio might actually be setting his sights on Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera.

Stay tuned.

