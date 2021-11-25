TNC outlasts Execration in grueling Mineski Masters duel

TNC's newly formed Dota 2 roster made an impressive showing against Execration in their recent Mineski Master's matchup as they survived a grueling three-game slugfest.

All throughout the matchup, TNC unveild their hypercarry strategy, funneling every resource to up-and-coming prospect Levi "YoungGod" Lagaret. The patient methods that TNC deployed was similar to their TI9 playstyle, introduced by their former head coach, Lee "Heen" Seung Gon.

Luna + Io wins games for TNC

If there was one combo that brought the best from YoungGod's potential, it was the dreaded Luna and Io tandem that forced Execration in an uncomfortable situation in Games 1 and 3. The attack speed boost that Io provides combined with Luna's wave clearing capabilities easily melted down the creep waves and turrets.

But besides the overwhelming objective-taking barrage it offers, the combo also became an x-factor in teamfights. Io's heavy sustains allowed YoungGod's Luna to easily shred through Execration's ranks.

Even when Execration managed to find some timely initiations from Jayquem "Kimizu" Gumalan's Doom or from Juan Carlo "BDz" Manalo's Dark Willow, TNC's Luna and Io combo stood tall, especially when the BKBs and Satanics were popped.

Execration's teamfight approach at full display

While TNC opted to go for a cautious approach. letting their core players snowball all the way to the late game, Execration went for a teamfight-oriented lineup, featuring heroes like Tidehunter, Dark Willow, Faceless Void, Pangolier, and Snapfire in all three games.

At some points, their execution with the wombocombos was flawless, as seen with their Faceless Void, Kunkka, and Snapfire combo in Game 1, though this was eventually thwarted by the BKB and Satanic timings from YoungGod's Luna as well as TNC's solid counterattacking gameplan.

But it was in Game 2 where they ultimately shined. Seeing the major threat that TNC loves to create space for YoungGod, BDz's Pangolier became the crucial centerpiece in every teamfight. His ability to constantly stun TNC's primary core heroes namely Terrorblade and Puck limited the potential outplay from the opposition.

This combined with the massive damage outburst and sustainability from Fernando "Nando" Mendoza's Medusa sealed their Game 2 victory.

Unfortunately, everything collapsed in Game 3 as Execration were completely outplayed.

Their loss booted them to the lower bracket, where they'll be facing the loser between Motivate.Trust Gaming and UD Vessuwan. TNC, meanwhile, will march forward on the upper bracket awaiting the victor of that matchup.

