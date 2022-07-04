Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kairi is the first Pinoy import in Mobile Legends. Here’s how netizens are reacting

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: (Background) Onic Indonesia/Twitter

    KAIRI just made history.

    With his move from Onic PH to Onic Esports, Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol just etched his IGN in the annals of MPL history as he became the first Filipino import for a foreign Mobile Legends squad.

    The jungler (missing his signature shock of blonde hair) was introduced in a press conference hosted by Onic Indonesia, along with coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda.

    While Kairi is the first Pinoy pro player to be snapped up by an Indonesian team, Yeb’s case is not unique. Previously, Coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro had a stint with Evos Legends before returning to the Philippines to shepherd Bren Esports into their golden age.

    Here’s how the internet is reacting to Kairi’s historic press conference.

      Onic Indonesia asks: Who’s here?

      Industry insiders wish Kairi, Yeb good luck

      Remember this 'Nostradamus' tweet from Uomi?

      The rumors are now real

