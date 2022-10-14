NAOS boots manager who allegedly impersonated RRQ to score Wild Rift scrims

RRQ WILD RIFT team manager Lan "Kingmaker" Rigates didn't hold back, exposing NAOS' Christian Villegas for allegedly impersonating Team RRQ in order to conduct scrimmages against Chinese WR teams.

Kingmaker's post forced NAOS Esports to issue a public apology on their official Facebook page, revealing that they have released Villegas for his misconduct.

"NAOS has completed a thorough investigation of the actions that took place recently which involved our Wild Rift Manager and would like to sincerely apologize to Team RRQ for his negligent acts of misconduct," said the team.

"In response to this, NAOS has released Wild Rift Manager, Christian Villegas, for impersonating Team RRQ in a Chinese scrim group.

"As a company, NAOS takes pride in nurturing a culture of integrity for all members. We will continue to do our best in upholding our valued principles."

Prior to the revelations, NAOS was slowly making waves in the Wild Rift scene as they became champions of the recently concluded INFIN8 x JCI tournament.

Villegas' past misconducts, even before NAOS

While the incident against RRQ is the recent violation that Villegas committed, there was one notable incident that took place last year.

Prior to his stint with NAOS, Villegas was part of the infamous Amihan Esports squad, a team that was punished with a string of bans by Riot Games.

The team violated Rule 2.3 of the Wild Rift SEA Icon Series Philippines Competition Policy, that states that, “No player shall be considered eligible to participate in any Icon Series-affiliated match before their 17th birthday, defined as having lived 17 full years.”

The investigations revealed that the organization broke the rule by submitting falsified documents with regards to Karl "KARLLL" Ken Bautista's age.

This in turn led to Villegas' 12-month ban by Riot Games.

