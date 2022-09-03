Blacklist storms back from losing slump as they sweep TNC aside

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL can now breathe a huge sigh of relief as their losing slump (the first under the V33Wise era) has ended.

With a 2-0 sweep of the recently rejuvenated TNC, the Codebreakers are back to their winning form.

The entire series was a tactical masterclass from the defending world champions as TNC struggled to find a footing in their games.

Blacklist signature UBE returns

In Game 1, TNC dictated the early game as their signature jungle aggression allowed them to stifle the Codebreakers. With Shemaiah Daniel “SDzyz” Chu’s Balmond and Mark “Kramm” Genzon Rustana’s Uranus invading the jungle, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario was being hampered.

SDzyz secured the early turtle objectives, while Kramm stayed inside the Codebreaker's base, easily gobbling up gold and experience.

However, things changed when Blacklist decided to group up and unleash their signature ‘UBE’ strategy to take Game 1. Wise’s tanky Barats was too much for TNC to handle as they couldn’t burst him down. Against Salic “Hadji” Imam’s Pharsa and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s Diggie, the Phoenix struggled to engage as they were constantly slowed.

To make matters worse, Wise would use his Detona’s Welcome ability to trap a member from the Phoenix to instantly neutralize a major threat.

The tables were turned in Game 2 as the Codebreakers became the aggressors. Through the movements from Hadji and V33nus, Blacklist was able to control the early game. They even read the movements from Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque’s Natalia, allowing them to prepare their engagements.

It didn’t help that the sidelanes were heavily protected, which further limited the control from the Phoenix.

With a tanky lineup and with the systematic dissection of TNC’s movements, SDzyz couldn’t find any opening to unleash an early barrage with his Fanny, as Blacklist cruised past TNC in Game 2.

Though this is definitely a momentum booster for the Codebreakers, they still have a major threat looming as they’ll be facing the defending MPL champs RSG PH tomorrow, September 4. The Raiders managed to stun ECHO PH with a 2-0 sweep in their early encounter.

