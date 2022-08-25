Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MPL Philippines will fine Onic PH for releasing ChooxTV

    by Carlos Pineda
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: ChooxTv/Facebook

    WITH Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali abruptly removed from Onic PH's roster, the MPL Philippines released an official statement regarding his departure. According to the league, since the team violated rule 6.1 of the General Roster Change Policy, Onic PH will be fined for the incident.

    As the clause states, "Teams are not allowed to unilaterally terminate Player Service Agreement arbitrarily."

    [READ: Choox to go: Onic PH parts ways with ChooxTV]

    In addition, the MPL said, "The league also hopes to deter further instances of this violation. MPL Philippines Season 10 Operations committee seeks to uphold the highest standard of professionalism and fairness to ensure we deliver the best esports experience to our beloved community. Please look forward to an even bigger Week 3."

    Neither Onic nor ChooxTv has revealed the reason for his surprise release.

