MPL Philippines will fine Onic PH for releasing ChooxTV

WITH Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali abruptly removed from Onic PH's roster, the MPL Philippines released an official statement regarding his departure. According to the league, since the team violated rule 6.1 of the General Roster Change Policy, Onic PH will be fined for the incident.

As the clause states, "Teams are not allowed to unilaterally terminate Player Service Agreement arbitrarily."

Continue reading below ↓

In addition, the MPL said, "The league also hopes to deter further instances of this violation. MPL Philippines Season 10 Operations committee seeks to uphold the highest standard of professionalism and fairness to ensure we deliver the best esports experience to our beloved community. Please look forward to an even bigger Week 3."

Watch Now

Neither Onic nor ChooxTv has revealed the reason for his surprise release.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.