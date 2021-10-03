ONIC PH ends Blacklist's undefeated run

AFTER displaying one of the greatest regular season performances in MPL-PH history with their 11-0 record, the codebreakers and the defending champions have finally been decoded.

ONIC PH neatly turned the tables on Blacklist International from their previous encounter, sweeping the codebreakers with a 2-0 sweep that revealed the prowess of Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio and Allen “Baloyskie” Baloy’s setups.

Blacklist International's winstreak ends in MPL-PH Week 6 Day 3 results

This prowess was evident from Game 1 as Blacklist struggled to deal with the early game movements from Beemo’s Akai and Baloyskie’s Selena. Their presence were able to pickoff key members from Blacklist, allowing Onic to secure objectives and move around the codebreakers’ jungle, creating space for Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales and Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol to acquire key items.

Their impact was further highlighted especially in the 10th minute, when the combined power of their crowd control abilities and damage outburst secured important kills. Then, in the 14th minute clash, Kairi’s Paquito exploded to secure Onic’s convincing Game 1 victory.

Onic stuck to their aggressive gameplan through their Selena, but spiced things up by deploying Beemo’s other signature hero, Jawhead.

And once again their movements proved vital, even if Blacklist were able to respond courtesy of the counterattacks led by Salic “Hadji” Imam. Both teams went back-and-forth until a huge sequence of events in the 11th minute.

As Onic secured the Lord, Blacklist capitalized on their low hitpoints, which killed the majority of Onic’s members. They tried to end the game, but Beemo made a crucial ejector play to salvage Onic’s chances of winning.

As the members of Onic were back in the Land of Dawn, they mounted a furious comeback. leading to the game-winning clash in the 14th minute.

After bursting down Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Onic kept the pressure courtesy of Baloyskie targeting Kiel “OHEB” Soriano’s Kimmy, limiting their damage output and sealing their Game 2 win and a slot at the upper bracket playoffs.

This is Blacklist’s first series loss since the MSC 2021 Finals.

During the post match interview, Coach Paul Denver “Yeb” Miranda expressed the significance of this victory.

“Sobrang halaga yung panalo na ito, pero against Blacklist syempre dahil top 1 sila, sobrang happy kami,” said Onic’s head coach.

Omega Esports keeps their playoff dreams alive with another 2-0 sweep

Desperate to keep their playoff hopes alive, Omega Esports carried on with their winning formula of Dean Christian “Raizen” Sumagui and Duane “Kelra” Pillas to secure an important 2-0 over world champions, Bren Esports.

Both games saw an impressive display from their dynamic damage dealing duo that perfectly synergized well with Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog’s setups. It likewise didn’t help that Omega was able to address the weaknesses of their foes with a crucial Radiant Armor pick up in Game 1 and an assassin duo of Ling and Aldous in Game 2.

