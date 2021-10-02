Blacklist locks in upper bracket playoffs with 11th straight series win

BOTH Blacklist International and Nexplay EVOS showed a sense of urgency in their faceoff as the fan favorites attempted to thwart the codebreakers and buy some breathing room for their own playoff run.

But it was Blacklist who triumphed, 2-1, and locked in an upper bracket playoff spot.

Both teams' urgency was highlighted in Game 1’s low scoring and calculated affair. Both teams were hesitant to clash, evident in the 4-2 scoreline even after 14 minutes.

Yet even with the slow paced nature of the match, Kiel “OHEB” Soriano’s Kimmy made a huge contribution in the early stages of the game as Blacklist secured important objectives while his teammates protected him.

Amid the space created from OHEB’s pushing antics, Blacklist remained cautious as John Paul “H2wo” Salonga’s Natan posed a snowballing late game threat.

Nexplay tried to capitalize on their late-game presence in the 15th minute as H2wo desperately went all out on Wise. However, Blacklist made a counterattacking play to burst him down. This ultimately forced Nexplay to concede the first game.

While Nexplay struggled to find a solution on OHEB’s Kimmy in Game 1, they found answers in Game 2 courtesy of H2wo’s Lancelot. His mobility and poke damage proved to be a game changer in every teamfight.

Most importantly, in the 15th minute, H2wo surprisingly stole the Lord away from Blacklist, leading to Nexplay’s Game 2 win. The codebreakers could’ve won this match in the 14th minute as they tried to deny Nexplay’s inhibitor defense, but the damage outburst from their opponents was too much for them.

In Game 3's do-or-die affair, Nexplay carried on with their momentum with a dominating early stage. Once again H2wo’s Lancelot took the spotlight, and combined with Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse’s Paquito, were able to secure important pickoffs throughout the match.

It seemed the codebreakers would suffer their first series loss since the MSC finals, but Edward “EDWARD” Jay Dapadap suddenly exploded in the 21st minute with his tankiness and his crowd control capabilities. Eventually, OHEB’s Natan was able to gain the burst damage needed in the late game.

The ultimate gut wrencher came in the 25th minute, as H2wo made a major blunder, and Blacklist rallied for a final charge straight into upper bracket playoffs, and their 11th straight series win.

During the post-match interview, Blacklist coach, Dexter Louise “DEX STAR” Alaba was asked about the probabilities of his team going undefeated all the way.

“50% pa rin, either yes or no,” he said.

While his boss, Tryke Gutierrez expressed how proud he is of the team’s current course.

“Super proud ako sa buong team, parang hindi madalas magkasama yung humility and winning and yet for our team, nandiyan pa rin yung pagiging humble kahit nananalo kami,” said Gutierrez.

Bren Esports spoils TNC playoff ascent

With both teams looking desperate to keep their playoff chances alive, both Bren and TNC went back and forth in their matchup.

TNC showed their prowess with their Barats pick in Game 1, but TNC responded in the following games, courtesy of the counterplays from Allan “Lusty” Castromayor Jr., as well as explosive playsfrom the “Tzy” brothers, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno and David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon.

Omega Esports redeems themselves with a dominant 2-0 sweep of ECHO PH

After suffering from a losing slump, Omega managed to bounce back and keep their playoff hopes alive, with a convincing 2-0 win over ECHO PH.

Similar to Nexplay, Omega made a surprise roster shift as Kiel VJ “Kielvj” Hernandez was benched in favor of Dean Christian “Raizen” Sumagui. His impact was felt in Game 1 as he made a highlight reel play in the 11th minute, stealing the Lord and killing three key members, leading to the final push.

His teammates, Renz Errol “Renzio” Cadua and Duane “Kelra” Pillas stole the spotlight in Game 2 as their damage output overwhelmed their foes.

