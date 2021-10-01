Hesa’s clutch heroics salvage Nexplay’s playoff hopes

WITH THE playoffs looming, Nexplay EVOS' hopes of reaching the top six were looking dim with their losing slump. But the fan favorite team wouldn't go out without one final push — even if it meant contending against ECHO PH, one of the season's top-seeded teams.

Nexplay were able to secure a 2-0 victory on the back of a surprising roster change.

In previous matches, NXP would have the dilemma of choosing either Jhonwin “Hesa” Dela Merced Vergara or Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse to make the main five. This time, the team decided to field both.

Nexplay EVOS sweeps ECHO in 2-0 series in MPL-PH Week 6 Day 1 results

Initially, the team looked like they were suffering from chemistry issues as ECHO dominated the early stages of Game 1. Nexplay couldn’t find any answers from the setups done by Jankurt Russel “KurtTzy” Matira’s Ruby.

The situation was even made worse with the presence of Christian “Rafflesia” Fajura’s Chou and Rion “Rk3” Kudo’s Selena, as they limited the followups from Nexplay. In addition, ECHO forced Nexplay to unleash their abilities in untimely fashion, which allowed them to secure the Turtle and Lord objectives.

It seemed everything was lost for Nexplay until the 28th minute. But by this time, John Paul “H2wo” Salonga’s Natan had reached his peak damage, thanks to his late game prowess. This allowed him to burst down and intimidate key members from ECHO.

But the exclamation point came from Hesa as his Lunox made a clutch double kill play against two of ECHO’s primary damage dealers: Frederic Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales and Jaymark Aaron “Hadess” Lazaro.

This clutch led to an impressive come-from-behind victory for Nexplay.

With momentum on their side, Nexplay kept up the pressure in Game 2 ,making systematic plays in defending their objectives. If they were left scrambling in the previous matchup, their Game 2 performance was more decisive.

Though Hadess made important kills at the beginning, Nexplay had the answer from Renejay’s Lapu Lapu as his burst damage and lifesteal gave the team the boost they needed to survive every teamfight. Besides his damage, his role in limiting Bennyqt’s split pushing game was crucial in giving Nexplay their Game 2 victory, sweeping the series.

The team is currently at the 5th spot with 14 points.

At the post-match interview, Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-Anon pointed out an important element that propelled them to their Game 1 win.

“Dahil nalugi kami ng early game ng Game 1, parang in-adjust nalang namin yung playstyle namin na mag-fall hanggang late game," said the team's shotcaller. "Kasi yung mga heroes nila walang scaling kaya kampante kami na mapapatagal namin hanggang late game."

He added: “Nadalian kami kase na-outplay ni Hesa yung dalawa sa botlane, kaya yun yung nag-open sa daan sa mid, kaya ayun nag-comeback kami.”

TNC ends their losing slump with a 2-0 showing over RSG PH

After struggling to keep pace with the other MPL teams given their current standing, TNC found their footing with a 2-0 win over the Kingslayers, RSG.

Using their AOE damage dealers, they capitalized on every chokepoint to weaken RSG in Game 1.

While Game 2 saw a similar storyline with the Nexplay’s Game 1 victory. From the jaws of defeat, TNC made important pickoffs on Arvie “Aqua” Antonio, Earvin John “Heath” Esperanza, and Joshwell Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, which allowed them to slowly gain momentum en route to a come-from-behind victory.

