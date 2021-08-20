Nexplay’s Jeymz vows epic comeback for Season 8

WHEN Nexplay’s James “Jeymz” Gloria and Work Auster Force’s Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico last met in the Season 7 battlefield, rookie team Work got the better of the fan-favorite squad, booting Nexplay out of playoff contention, 3-1, in the lower bracket battle.

By then, the two players — EXP laners and MPL rookies both — had already made an impression thanks to their undeniable swag.

“Ganun po yung goal ko: ma-distract yung kalaban,” 3MarTzy said in the latest episode of Legendary Stars, an MPL-PH audio show hosted on the livecast app Calamansi (Google Play, App Store). “Pero pinaka-importante, ma-sustain ko yung lane ko.”

Jeymz agreed with his fellow guest. “Yun ang pinaka-role, yung main purpose ng offlane, ay manggulo lang. Gusto mong ikaw talaga ang puntahan ng kalaban,” he told hosts Dan “Leo” Cubangay and Arjay “Santie” Magcalas.

Commenting on 3MarTzy’s own brand of swag, Jeymz added, “Normal na nangti-TP [teleport] si 3Mar. Kung mapipikon ka, kung manggigil sa TP niya, ikaw po yung talo, hindi po siya. Yun po ang gusto niya talaga mangyari, na manggigil po kami sa kanya. Kung manggigil ka, ikaw yung talo.”

As for himself, he won’t take the bait.

“Di ako nanggigil sa hero na ganun. Focus ako sa kung anong dapat gawin,” he said.

Jeymz is looking forward to Season 8

Rumors aplenty dogged Nexplay during the tumultuous MPL-PH offseason, until the team finally announced its partnership with regional powerhouse Evos, and trotted out a tweaked lineup that brought in Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon and two rookies, Sanford Marin “Sanford” Vinuya and Jhonwin “Hesa” Dela Merced Vergara. Their former coach Naser “Dogie” Mollazehi also rounded out the lineup.

In the show, Jeymz addressed the rumors briefly.

“Malaki yung chance na matanggal kami, kasi nag-underperform po nung playoffs,” he said of that uncertain time. “Kaso di ko pa alam nun kung matatanggal po ako, di ko alam kung saan ako mapupunta.”

But now that the new-look Nexplay EVOS is locked and loaded, Jeymz is eager to make up for that season.

“Ginawa kong inspirasyon ang Season 7 sa ngayong Season 8. Mas na-i-inspired ako, tsaka mas namo-motivate kasi yun ang nangyari nung S7. Gusto ko talaga bumawi,” he said.

