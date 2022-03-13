RSG PH denies Onic PH's cheesy Johnson + Kadita combo to secure crucial win

PRIOR to their match, RSG Philippines suffered a major setback as Arvie “Aqua” Antonio came down with a fever, forcing Coach Brian “Panda” Lim to use Dexter “Exort” Martinez.

And he made his Season 9 debut against Onic PH, a team that came from a momentous victory against the ECHO PH superteam.

While the Filipino Hedgehogs had a solid beginning, especially with their Johnson + Kadita combo, RSG was resilient and proved that they could overcome the odds and secure a crucial 2-1 series win.

The series was marked by an explosive jungle battle between Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto and Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol, as well as an intense matchup between the two EXP laners in Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo and Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera.

Stomping the Johnson + Kadita combo

The Johnson + Kadita combo has long brought fear across teams in the MPL. It was ECHO PH who first unveiled this strategy in Season 9 against the world champions Blacklist International, and it was also the former that suffered their first defeat when Onic gave them a taste of their own medicine.

But RSG proved everyone that this seemingly unstoppable combo has its own flaws. Amid a rough start, where the Raiders looked like all hope was lost courtesy of Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy antics and Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol’s dominant early game, RSG found the perfect response.

At the latter stages of the game, Dylan “Light” Catipon would lead the charge on the team’s counterplay with his ult, while Nathanael “Nathz” Estrologo would pressure the backlines.

Then RSG had two damage dealers who could alternate in providing the surprise through Eman “EMANN” Sangco’s Wanwan and Dexter “Exort” Martinez’ Eudora, allowing them to secure a clutch Game 1 win.

Bouncing back in Game 3

While RSG suffered from the early game in Game 2 due to Baloyskie’s Gloo and Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales’ Selena, they managed to turn the tides in Game 3.

With Light’s Edith nixing the damage from Exort’s Yve, as well as the element of surprise courtesy of Demonkite’s Lancelot and EMANN’s Brody, RSG went all out in securing crucial kills at the early stages of the game. In addition, they were able to push the towers to suffocate the Filipino Hedgehogs. In the end, Onic had no response, forcing them to concede the final game.

