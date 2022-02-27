Nexplay's strategic prowess outplays Bren Esports

A FEW days ago, Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Ignacio wasn’t afraid to throw shade on rival team Bren Esports by saying: “BREN LANG NASA LAST!”

And with momentum swinging on Nexplay EVOS' side with their recent results, the Roaring Tigers accomplished a 2-0 sweep against the struggling Bren.

The match likewise featured an ArkAngel vs. AP Esports rivalry as both Bren and Nexplay have players coming from both amateur squads.

Nexplay EVOS controls map

Nexplay managed to control the tempo of the entire match as their movements from around the map was able to overwhelm Bren.

Kenneth Palejo “CADENZA” Castro and Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-Anon would constantly set up plays, while Rainiel Jhim “URESHIII” Agustin Logronio and Michael Medrocillo “MP The King” Endino provided the follow up.

The synergy between these players during teamfights was perfectly executed most evident during the 13th minute Game 1 clash, where CADENZA became the bait for David Charles "Flap" Canon's Gloo. The former flickered to his teammates, placing Flap out of position, allowing Nexplay to eliminate the zonal expert.

But Flap's impact wasn't only hampered in Game 1 as his Gloo once again suffered in Game 2 as URESHIII's Valentina stole his abilities, giving Nexplay the momentum to deliver the finishing blow.

Based on their performances Nexplay is looking like a title contender given their strategic prowess, synergy, and depth.

YellyHaze shares his motivational words for Bren Esports

Nexplay's strategic prowess was definitely highlighted this season as their rookies made crucial in-game decisions. Against Onic PH, MP The King opted to go for a Radiant Armor to deny the magic barrage from the opposition.

And here we are against Bren where both CADENZA and URESHIII outsmarted the former World Champions. The latter was given the shotcalling duties which was something that he appreciated.

“Magaan po sa pakiramdam kase nagtitiwala sila sa akin kahit bago pa lang ako sa pro team," said URESHIII in the post-match interview.

Meanwhile fellow teammate, YellyHaze expressed some heartfelt messages for Bren Esports who are currently suffering from a losing slump.

“Tingin ko po, ibalik lang siguro yung confidence nila kase malalakas naman talaga sila eh. Tapos nagkaka-error sila sa comms nila na yun din yung fini-fix namin dati. Huwag po mawawalan ng confidence kase Bren lang talaga yung malakas!”

