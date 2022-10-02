For Oheb to regain his form, Blacklist boosted his morale

FOR THE past couple of weeks, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano has been under the microscope as fans debated his overall performances in Season 10.

To some, the Filipino Sniper was too dependent on Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna. To others, he was already on the decline.

Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza shared some of his insights about the Filipino Sniper.

“Siguro nadala din yung sa Season 9, isa rin yun sa factor doon," he reflected. "Siguro noong nagsimula yung talo namin simula third week, syempre kapag marami kang talo, marami talagang nangyayari na negative na bagay na pumapasok sa isip ng bawat player. Siguro isa yun sa nakakaapekto sa kanya."

OhMyV33nus believes, however, that Oheb isn’t on a downhill, given that the teams have drastically improved.

“Feeling ko hindi naman humina si Oheb," she said.

"It just so happens na sobrang lumakas yung mga players ngayon since sobrang nagbatak sila ngayon especially yung mga gold laners. And ayun nga yung agenda namin especially for Oheb, na mas angatan namin sila this coming playoffs."

Oheb fends off critics

Yet no matter what they say, Oheb will always have his naysayers, and it's up to the team to boost his morale.

Oheb revealed in a post-match interview with Mara Aquino that Tier One CEO Tryke Gutierrez motivated the gold laner. But his teammates have also pitched in.

“Nandito naman yung teammates niya para siya’y ipa-cheer and hatakin siya pataas ulit. And ayun, sa tulong din ng teammates niya, ni V33, ni Wise, ni Edward, at ni Hadji, nahatak nila si Oheb pataas kaya ayun nakabalik ulit siya,” said BON CHAN.

Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario added: “Yung sa bootcamp naman, pagka nag-uusap kami, ano lang, masaya lang, tapos binabalik namin yung good vibes.”

All of their efforts led to Oheb’s perfect performance with his Claude against TNC, where the M3 MVP never suffered a kill from the Phoenix.

Such performance brought high praises from Coach BON CHAN.

“Sobrang proud kami kay Oheb dahil nag-hardwork talaga siya para bumalik yung dati niyang form and nakabalik na yung dati niyang form. Nakabalik nga yung dating Oheb na kinagiliwan natin, pinapanood natin dahil siya inaabot ng alas sais na, kaka-grind, kaka-rank game, kahit sino kakampi niya.”

He added: “Kumbaga, nag-grind siya, nag-gym siya para makabalik sa dati niyang form at sobrang proud kami kase nailabas niya sa match na ito na sobrang ganda ng performance niya.”

