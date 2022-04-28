Kelra explains his controversial taunt after Omega's sweep of ECHO

IMMEDIATELY after eliminating the super team ECHO PH with a commanding 3-0 sweep, Duane “Kelra” Pillas wasn’t shy to express his gestures in front of his foes.

As Omega was celebrating, Kelra was seen copying Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera’s signature "fake cry" celebration.

While it was the perfect way to respond, some fans noted that the timing was off as Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico was emotionally in turmoil.

During the post-match press conference, Kelra explained his actions.

“Para po kay Yawi yung pagse-celebrate kase po kapag regular season lagi niya akong trina-trashtalk pati na rin sa mga RG kapag nakakalaban ko sila," he said.

When asked whether his celebrations were over the top, Kelra wasn’t shy to admit: “Ay hindi sakto lang iyon! Naipon yung galit ko. Hindi ako nakabawi sa kanila.”

Throughout his career, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera was notorious for his taunts, with his most notable attack directed on Kelra last February.

ECHO responds to humiliating loss against Kelra and co.

After suffering from a humiliating 3-0 defeat against a team they personally handpicked, Coach Michael “Arcadia” Bocado expressed how the team felt after losing to Omega.

“First of all we’re very disappointed sa nangyari sa resulta. Three games na puro comeback so syempre kapag comeback sobrang sakit talaga. Malungkot yung mood namin at the moment pero hindi kami susuko,” he said.

Immediately afterwards, he teared up as he acknowledged his team’s effort.

“Binigay talaga lahat. Lahat ng players ko binigyan ko sila ng individual challenge, lahat sila nag-step up para magawa nila yung mga challenges nila. Masakit sa amin na matalo pero simula pa lang hindi kami susuko," he said, visibly choked up with emotion.

Meanwhile, ECHO's Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno expressed his own thoughts on Kelra’s post-match celebration.

“Ok lang naman sa akin, kase kapag kami yung nananalo gaganyan namin sila, pero yun nga lang kapag natalo, babawi.”

