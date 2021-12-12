MPL sixth man Ejhay officially leaves Bren Esports

AFTER six consecutive seasons of playing with Bren Esports, Efphraim Jueinno "Ejhay" Sambrano, has officially departed the team. The announcements were made on Bren's official Facebook page.

Prior to his release, Bren announced the departures of M2 World Championship finals MVP, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno as well as rookie, Dwine "Rimuru" Enriquez, and veteran Raven "L3bron" Alonzo.

Ejhay's career restrospective

Ejhay initially started his career being part of Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio's Aether squads. In Season 1, he competed under Aether Valkyrie, then later made a transition to Aether Main in Season 2. He was the main roamer in both teams, even playing with the likes of L3bron and SEA Games gold medalist, Kenneth Jiane "Kenji" Villa.

Eventually, he was given a chance to play for Bren Esports in Season 3, where they garnered a runner-up finish against ArkAngel. If his Aether days saw him among the main five, his stint with Bren saw him on the reserve team.

But he was given a chance to return in the main five in Season 4, as Bren began their rebuilding process.

But as his career progressed, Ejhay was placed iin a reserve role. When Bren acquired the SIBOL-led lineup in Season 5, he was relegated as a 6th man. He continued his career in that role from Seasons 5 onwards, garnering awards, most notably championship trophies in Season 6 and the M2 World Championships.

