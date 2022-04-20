SM cinema tickets for Mobile Legends playoffs priced at P170

THE PRICES have been revealed for the MPL-PH’s big screen debut… and yes, free popcorn is included.

The league has announced that per-day tickets for its big playoffs watch party in select SM Cinemas can be purchased for P170, which will include snacks and Mobile Legends freebies.

"We are thrilled to join Moonton Games to provide our customers and fans a viewing experience like no other. This is our way to help bring together MPL-PH fans and gamers alike as we further witness the strength of the Philippines in mobile gaming," said Joaquin L. San Agustin, senior vice president for marketing at SM Supermalls, in a statement.

How to buy SM Cinema tickets for Mobile Legends playoffs

The following SM cinemas will be broadcasting the MPL-PH playoffs: SM City San Lazaro, SM City Manila, SM City Sta. Mesa, SM City Taytay, SM City Masinag, SM City BF Parañaque, SM City Sucat, and SM City Bicutan. Take note that not all venues will broadcast all playoff days, which run from April 28 to the grand finals on May 1. See the info card below for the days for each venue.

Tickets can be purchased from the ticketing booths, or at the SM Cinemas website and app.

Lee Viloria, head of esports business development at Moonton Philippines, called the SM Cinemas showing as an important step in the full transition to offline events.

“We hope our fans can enjoy watching the action-packed MPL-PH Season 9 playoffs and championship on a much bigger screen with friends and fellow gamers,” he said.

