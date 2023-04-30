Mobile game StreetBallers aspires to enhance our love for street basketball

FOR FANS who grew up with the beloved FreeStyle Street Basketball series, comes an opportunity for them to return to their favorite online basketball game.

With the release of PlayPark's StreetBallers, fans can relieve the fun times of shooting hoops inside internet cafes.

However, there's a twist. Instead of the PC setup that FreeStyle Basketball was once renowned for, PlayPark's StreetBallers is made for the mobile gaming market, making it easily accessible.

Given that mobile games thrived due to its accessibility and the Philippines' love for basketball, it made sense for PlayPark to introduce the hardcourt to mobile gamers, which was something that Vincent Haoson, the Assistant Product Manager of StreetBallers mentioned in an exclusive with Spin.ph

"I think one of the bigger reasons for us to release StreetBallers sa mobile kase basketball country tayo e. Kahit we don’t have the height, we don’t necessarily have the build, but we really observed the basketball life e. Kase kahit sa kalsada you see people play pickup games e, kahit sira yung court, kahit may dumadaan na kotse," reflected Haoson.

He added: "We see that people are playing basketball, that’s why we moved it to the mobile as well kase we want to make it as available to many people as we can."

PHOTO: PlayPark, StreetBallers

Building the grassroots

One of PlayPark's plans to further enhance the scene was tapping into the potential of our love for basketball. Haoson then explained the importance of the street basketball scene.

"Sa grassroots kase we’re really excited with it kase since we mentioned earlier na we wanted to tap the basketball lifestyle, the basketball mindset ng Filipino, and ano yung pinakaunang isipin ng bata ngayon or mga tao, maglaro sa kalye."

"And we want to harness that and talagang apply it to the game na we’re bringing it to the streets. We desire to bring basketball everywhere to the streets and yun yung grassroots," revealed Haoson.

One of their recent projects involved players competing in real life street basketball, while also playing its mobile counterpart.

"We were invited by the Municipality of Taytay to have an event na basketball team, similar to Milo best na may workshop. What we wanted to do is have a basketball tournament, in junction na meron din StreetBallers," explained Haoson.

The goal of the event was to encourage Filipinos that love for the game isn't just limited to being on the court, as it can also be showcased in-game.

"We want to let the players know na meron ding mobile version nito na kung hindi na kayo makalaro sa court ng umaga, e di maglaro na lang kayo sa mobile and that’s what we did," explained Haoson.



And was this message engraved to the attendees? Here's the feedback that Haoson received from the players.

"Mostly they enjoyed the game, hindi nila naisip na, ‘A pwede palang mag-basketball sa phone and they wanted to try it once it goes live."

So far the signs have been promising for StreetBallers and it was also announced that the game will have a partnership with PBA Esports.

And it was also revealed that StreetBallers is planning more projects in the future, including barangay and regional tournaments.

Why should you play StreetBallers?

StreetBallers is currently available to play via mobile and fans have a plethora of ways to make the game enjoyable.

From a gameplay point-of-view, the players can select their ideal position and choose their desired playstyle.

Whether they choose to play like Dirk Nowitzki as a ranged big man or more like Dwight Howard as an inside presence, there's a lot of options for players to experiment on.

And to further hone their skills and enhance the experimentation process, there are activities to level-up their characters.

But besides the skills and playstyles, players have a wide array of customizations, as they can either choose a male or female character and select their desired outfits.