PlayPark's StreetBallers officially undergoes live beta test

ARE YOU A FAN of the OG Freestyle Street Basketball game?

Well if you wish to relieve your childhood hoops game, fans can once again turn back the clock as PlayPark has officially introduced StreetBallers.

And to add to the hype is its accessibility, as this game isn't like its counterpart that's limited on the PC. StreetBallers is available on mobile devices, making it a convenient choice for Filipino gamers.

The game is available to play on Android devices as of now and players can test the game until April 3, 2023.

In the meantime, players can pre-register to earn rewards.

Features

The game features a lot of similarities with Freestyle and players can customize the special skills and appearances of their avatars, based on the positions in basketball. To develop and level up their skills, players are tasked to complete quests.

The game also has a story mode and a couple of PvP modes, ranging from 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3.

If players wish to bring the competition to the next level, they can interact with other players and form their own club, and test their skills against other rivals.