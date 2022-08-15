Mara Aquino defends Kelra's sister on Oheb-Kelra '1-v-1' incident

THERE'S NO shortage of skilled Beatrix users in the MPL-PH, including the likes of RSG PH's Eman "EMANN" Sangco and TNC Pro Team's Robee Bryan "Yasuwo" Pormocille.

However, two names stand above the rest: Omega Esports' Duane "Kelra" Pillas and Blacklist International's Kiel "Oheb" Soriano.

Prior to their Season 10 duel in Week 1, the MPL posted a graphic of the two players, asking: "Who is the true Filipino Sniper?",

Then, during the post-match interview after Blacklist International swept Omega Esports, Mara Aquino asked Oheb: "So, do you think Oheb, na-settle na natin ang ating debate?"

To which Oheb replied: "Hindi pa! Hindi pa! Kapag nag-champion na!"

Suddenly, Kelra's sister, who was inside the venue screamed: "1-v-1!"

This led to a massive online backlash within the community, with fans criticizing Kelra's sister and even Mara Aquino for bringing up the discussions.

Mara Aquino shares her POV

Facing public backlash, Mara Aquino shared her thoughts regarding the incident on her Facebook page, accompanied by a graphic that compared Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

"Currently, Kelra and Oheb are considered the greatest Beatrix users," the MPL-PH host began her post. "They're both legendary snipers, catching attention at the international level. When two athletes are shining at the top, they will always get compared, especially in a very competitive industry."

She added: "All eyes will be on the best players as they are expected to give a great performance and break game records. Last night, we highlighted the greatness of these two."

Aquino also revealed what Oheb thought about the incident.

"I thought it was funny and did NOT feel any malice from it. Oheb also told me, 'Di naman ako nag-isip ng masama dun, natawa nga ako eh. Nagulat nalang ako na binabash na siya ng mga tao. Eh wala naman akong negative na inisip, na-gets [ko] joke nya, natawa din ako.'"

From Aquino's perspective, Kelra's sister wasn't the only one who yelled "1-v-1!"

"By the way, Kelra's sister was not the only one yelling "1v1" throughout this event and even before it started. Both sides also had their own cheers. Kung ate ko naman sya, matutuwa ako kasi kitang kita proud na proud sya sakin at todo support kahit hindi ako nanalo. She also did not mean to insult. She was being part of the energy."

She added: "Madadala ka talaga sa excitement ng crowd when you watch live sa venue; it's whole different energy and it's electric. If I was not working at nanood kasama audience and yelled 1v1 myself or if this was done by someone else more famous, the audience would laugh and get that this is not a malicious intent."

Aquino reserved harsh words for fans who were harassing Kelra's family, who had just lost their grandmother this week. She called their reactions "violent and venomous."

"[H]ave some empathy and leave them alone. Stop involving their work and lives outside the game. Stop making this personal. Please watch your misplaced hatred."

Kelra's sister defends her actions In her own Facebook post, Kelra's sister expressed her sentiments regarding her actions, opening her statement with a story about a Blacklist fan who elbowed her in the line to the games. "[D]i man lang sya NAG-EXCUSE ME SAKIN NOR NAGSABI NA DADAAN AKO. SINIKSIK NIYA SARILI NIYA SAKIN PARA MAKAPUNTA NG LANE NG WALK-INS. Pero may narinig ba kayo sakin sa pangbabastos na ngyare?"

She also said that she shouted during Mara Aquino's interview "para ma-hype yung crowd."

"For me it was katuwaan lang, pero bakit sineryoso nyo bigla? Napaka big deal nanaman? Bat pag samin ni [K]elra nang galing ang big deal ano po? Pag [O]mega ang big deal no? Di ko nga alam kung bakit pinag aaway nyo si oheb at kapatid ko eh di naman magka away yang dalawang yan."

Fans, she said, were already body-shaming her online.

She added: "Di niyo po alam mga ngyayare behind the camera. Hindi ko alam bakit laging ang daming issue eh ang gusto lang naman namin eh manuod. "Lastly, kapatid ko si Kelra. I'll protect him at all cost kasi kapatid ko siya."

