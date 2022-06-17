International VALORANT shoutcaster calls out Filipino harasser on Twitter

WHEN renowned international VALORANT shoutcaster Geo “Geo” Collins posted a photo on her Twitter account, Carlo “Panc1t” Aquino, who says that he is an esports shoutcaster, commented on her Tweet saying: “I’ll come just to stare at you with dirty intentions.”

Then he followed up: “Come on boys ya’ll know I’m just saying it for the laughs.”

Continue reading below ↓

To no one's surprise, he faced a storm of criticism.

At the moment, Aquino's Twitter account has been deleted.

Geo, however, was able to screenshot his statement. “Someone come and pick up your man child,” she said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tweet of Geo gets attention of Pinoy esports community

Her comment caught the attention of the Philippine esports and gaming community who expressed their disappointment at their fellow countrymen.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Former NAOS Esports content creator Panicmint gave her own thoughts on what he did.

“I just wanna say that i’ve met a good number of PH casters and not one holds the same weird and twisted mindset like Pancit has,” she said.

She added: “Ngayon sabihin niyo sa akin na I was being too sensitive when I called him out during the election period.”

Continue reading below ↓

Another screenshot was revealed by VCT shoucaster, Justin “Vill” Villaseran, who posted Aquino's Facebook status update from January 2022, where the caster railed against misogyny, in apparent contradiction of his comment on Geo's post.

Continue reading below ↓

“Please stop being creepy. It’s 2022 and people say the most random sh*t that just keeps proving to other people that you’re legit uncomfortable to interact with. Like use your brains people, be good human beings," said Panc1t at the time.

He added: “And stop all this misogynistic behavior guys, women are just as vital in this world as men, if not more because without them, the command “go fourth and multiply” would never apply in this world. There’s so many women I know who are self-sustaining and very successful in their line of business.”

Lastly, Aquino posted his thoughts on mental health.

“Mental health is a real thing people. There are some cultures who just shrug it off, specifically in the Southeast Asian regions, where a lot of traditional families ignore young minds who are struggling to either find themselves, or are dealing with bullying, or some sort of mental strain which is causing them a form of anxiety or depression. Stop ignoring your children’s feelings, they are just real, just as real as your own problems as an adult.”

Continue reading below ↓

When she read this statement from last January, Geo couldn’t believe in the duality that he displayed.

“No f*cking way,” she said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.