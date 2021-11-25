At CCE Varsity Cup, home of BS Esports proves its esports chops

WINNING the inaugural Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC) is just the beginning for Lyceum of the Philippines University.



Championing its responsibility as a bastion of academic excellence, LPU is determined to attract a larger interest and participation to its historic Bachelor of Science in Esports program while preparing to assemble and hone a capable roster for the official CCE season featuring regular students next year.



This year, LPU introduced the first official esports course in the country, making its CCE win a fitting start for a goal of transforming Esports to an academically and socially accepted program ⁠— as well as a viable profession down the road.



“It’s a big thing but we still have a lot of work to do. It’s definitely a good push for the campaign to improve the acceptance of Esports,” said school athletic director Hercules Callanta following LPU’s perfect CCE championship run.

Lyceum went undefeated in Varsity Cup

Composed of Yancy Remulla, Lorenzo Navarro, Alvin Baetiong, Carlo Abadeza and Shawn Umali, the Pirates ran through nine other colleges and universities in Metro Manila highlighted by a 4-2 win over Mapua University in the best-of-seven finale of CCE that streamed on CALM Network with Alaxan FR, Bio-Agrownica, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, Efficascent Relaxscent Oil, Tagaytay Pura Vida Resort and Hotel, SMDC Malls, and Smart Communications, Inc., as sponsors.



The event was participated by varsity basketball players first as a launching event of CCE before rolling out its season-by-season calendar next year. This new season will feature enrolled students from the pioneer member schools.



Part of the mission of LPU and the rest of the schools as they begin to test the esport waters is to fix the negative stigma of online gaming for the students, their parents, and the community as a hindrance to academic responsibility.



“There is a stigma in terms of esports as far as the students are concerned. There must be programs that should address this particular stigma so that it can be resolved and can help the athletes come up with academic excellence,” added Callanta.



CCE’s plan to be a new, staple part of the collegiate sports scene next year is also expected to coincide with the return of the traditional sports that has been on an extended hiatus due to the restrictions of the pandemic ⁠— which would be a good thing to co-exist according to Callanta.



“Esports will always have a place in the sports world today. The development will go on. It will not hurt to widen the base. Maybe aside from the existing esports events, there might be some short-term leagues as well to further keep the interest in esports alive as it is now,” said the amiable school official.



The end goal though is producing a bevy of esports professionals more than just gamers as the school's contribution to the booming esports industry.



“The BS Esports is after producing people who are at the background of esports. Of course, It will be a boost if we have a very competitive if not a champion team, especially made up of students in the BS Esports program. That’s definitely a plus but we’re after producing developers, organizers, shoutcasters and the likes that will boost the Esports industry as a whole,” said Callanta.

