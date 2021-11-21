Lyceum crowned as CCE MVC champions

LYCEUM of the Philippines University emerged as the inaugural champion of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 5-on-5 Varsity Cup, earning a gritty 4-2 win over Mapua University in the thrilling best-of-seven finale series on Saturday.



The Pirates saw, came, and conquered the Land of Dawn to become the collegiate esports king over nine other challengers in the country’s first organized campus-based esports league that streamed on CALM Network with Alaxan FR, Bio-Agrownica, Rebel Sports Pilipinas, Efficascent Relaxscent Oil, Tagaytay Pura Vida Resort and Hotel, SMDC Malls, and Smart Communications, Inc., as sponsors.

Lyceum triumphs in CCE MVC

Riding on the crest of their stunning upset win over Letran, the spirited Lyceum squad was not to be denied in the championship match by snatching a crucial Game 4 victory to erect a quick, gigantic 3-1 series upperhand led by skipper Yancy Remulla’s Yi Sun-Shin (YSS) and Shawn Umali’s Bane.



Lyceum sneaked into the Lord’s pit at the 23-minute mark and shocked the entire Mapua squad led by Bane’s Deadly Catch ultimate, en route to a huge double kill on Jomer Mercado’s Roger and Adrian’s Atlas plus a Lord steal.



With Roger and Atlas down, the YSS and Bane-led Pirates took advantage and went for the GG push in the midlane with the support of Alvin Baetiong’s Thamuz, Lorenzo Navarro’s Kadita and Carlo Abadeza’s Khufra.



Remulla’s YSS captured the MVP honors in the huge Game 5 win with seven kills, three deaths and seven assists (KDA).



The Cardinals, led by Warren Bonifacio’s Kaja (6/0/16 KDA), retaliated in Game 5 but there was no stopping the Pirates in Game 6 with Remulla flashing his brilliance anew with another YSS hero pick.



Remulla’s YSS listed a 6/1/6 KDA as the Pirates went for the crown in 17 minutes despite trailing 14-17 in the kill count with the coverage from Abadeza’s Khufra, Navarro’s Pharsa, Baetiong’s Khaleed and Umali’s Chou.



“Masaya kami at thankful kay Lord na nabigyan ng ganitong opportunity sa gitna ng pandemic tapos ito, nag-champion pa kami,” said Remulla.



“Very blessed kami na makasali sa unang CCE Varsity Cup tapos kami pa nakakuha ng championship,” he added.



Made up of Bonifacio, Nocum, Mercado, Joaqui Garcia, Jasper Salenga and Angelo Parinas, Mapua still had an impressive runner-up run in the historic CCE after adding to the woes of previously undefeated Letran in the lower bracket finals to gain a shot at eventual champion Lyceum.

