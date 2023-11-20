LOOK: Lyceum showcases state-of-the-art 'Esports Arena'

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Lyceum of the Philippines University in partnership with esports and gaming org, Tier One Entertainment has unveiled their 'Esports Arena,' the first of its kind in the Philippines.

The facility features state-of-the-art equipment for gamers, with ASUS being the main provider for the university.

In addition, students can organize an esports tournament as the facility has a stage where players can showcase their skills. Even aspiring shoutcasters can further hone their craft as the broadcast booth is available.

And it's not just the hardcore gamers who could enjoy the setup as each desk also has a gaming setup.

With so much resources, perhaps LPU can produce the next esports superstar for the Philippines.

Commitment to esports

Given Lyceum's path towards establishing a stronger esports ecosystem, Tier One CEO Tryke Gutierrez expressed his gratitude to the university via Facebook.

"This facility is the living proof of LPU's commitment for innovation in the Esports industry by helping develop the future contributors of the industry on the backend side," he started.

"In behalf of Tier One, thank you so much for inviting me in this launch and I want to congratulate Dean Arlene and the rest of the LPU team for making this happen and of course to the Laurel family for supporting them in this endeavor."

And perhaps more can be expected from Lyceum given the development of their esports program.

"Now on it's 3rd year, this facility will allow the students of the course to be well versed on the in and outs of digital broadcast and more! Congratulations to LPU for this facility and looking forward to see games being broadcasted from this facility in the future!" reflected Tryke.

