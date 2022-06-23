NU season sweep a product of unseen sacrifices, say Lady Bulldogs

CLAIMING the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball crown was never a question for National University.

NU on historic sweep

Deep down, the Lady Bulldogs even knew from the beginning that they had the potential to sweep the whole thing.

"Noong una pa lang nung magstart yung season, naisip na namin nila Jennifer [Nierva] tsaka ni Ivy [Lacsina] na kaya namin mag-sweep ngayong season," admitted Finals MVP Cess Robles.

Nierva agreed, saying, "I’m very, very confident talaga na kayang kaya po namin makuha yung championship kasi hindi lang po dahil sa skills na meron yung bawat isa pero walang bumibigay sa amin."

Benefitting from its successful high school girls' volleyball program, NU defied everyone's expectations and became only the third team in the Final Four era to complete a season sweep as it went 16-0 en route to the crown.

With Rookie MVP Bella Belen and her equally exceptional fellow rookies in Alyssa Solomon, Lams Lamina, and Sheena Toring meshing perfecly with the Jhocson side's veterans in Robles, Nierva, and Lacsina, the Lady Bulldogs proved to be head and shoulders over the competition as they steered the squad to end a 65-year title drought.

But this run of perfection still necessitated sacrifices.

"Every single day na mag-training kami and mag-step kami on the court sa gym ng NU, kahit sobrang init at kahit hihimatayin na po kami sa hirap ng training, walang gustong i-stop yung training kahit sobrang pagod ng bawat isa. Sobrang willing pa din nila matuto and magpalakas," said Nierva, the season's Best Libero.

Belen echoed those sentiments. "Sobrang hirap po ng training namin kung alam niyo lang. Nag-twice a day kami at hindi kami nag-relax. Talagang pinag-handaan po namin yung Finals at todo push kami sa training," she said.

All those months of rigorous training coupled with years of chemistry built from the juniors program all culminated to this for NU, and coach Karl Dimaculangan just couldn't be prouder with how his girls have performed to reach their goals.

"Yung pinaka-lesson learned dito is yung journey kasi ng team because di siya ganun kadali," the mentor said.

"Siguro nakikita niyo na sweep, pero yung behind the scenes kung papaano namin ni-reach yung goal na ito, yun yung sobrang hirap. Worth it talaga yung naging sacrifice ng bawat isa sa amin, even the coaching staff."

