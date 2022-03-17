Lon Marcelo dedicates Sibol's 'Lakad Matatag' battlecry to Dunoo

"LAKAD Matatag!"

This was Sibol’s battlecry during the Southeast Asian Games back in 2019. For the 2022 SEA Games, it's now "Muling Lumakad Matatag!"

But before this became the official battlecry for Sibol, there was a conflict of interest,. as both Marlon “Lon” Marcelo and the late Aldrin “Dunoo” Pangan were the ones behind this iconic catchphrase. They used it in their Dota 2 casts, and it even became an official entry in Dota 2’s chat wheel.

Sibol organizers had to ask permission to use the phrase for the 2019 SEA Games.

“So why did we use Lakad Matatag?” asked Marcelo, who is now interim executive director of the Philippine Esports Organization, or PeSO.

He continued: “So this is a very personal story. I remember two years ago, one of our board members, Ms. Jane [Basas] and her colleague, actually they approached us to talk about getting the rights or using Lakad Matatag campaign for the 1st Sibol 2019.”

Continue reading below ↓

“Of course if you’re a caster, there is a monetary value in your voice and I will never forget when they actually pitched, 'Gamitin niyo yung ‘Lakad Matatag’ para i-unify yung mga gamers all over the Philippines.' Kahit anong gamer, kapag narinig Lakad Matatag, laban lang!”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was definitely a great idea but Lon realized that he doesn’t have the final say as he still needs to ask his casting partner about his thoughts.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lakad Matatag is a tribute to Dunoo

“Hindi alam ng lahat, na yung Lakad Matatag na line from Dota 2 actually is 'Lakad Matatag! Normalin! Normalin!' Half lang ako noon,” Lon recounted. “So my partner also has the rights for that actual line.”

He asked Dunoo about Sibol’s request.

“He said, ‘Bro kahit wala ako diyan, laban lang! Para sa Pilipinas yan! Let’s sign the deal!'”

He added: “And I will never forget that day noong sinabi niya, ‘Kung para sa bayan yan, why do we have to actually have royalties?

Continue reading below ↓

“Let’s give it for free, let’s push it," he recalled Dunoo saying.

At a press conference to kick off Sibol's 31st Southeast Asian Games campaign, tears flowed down from Lon’s eyes as he remembered Dunoo's passing due to complications from COVID-19.

"I guess it’s a bit of a bittersweet taste just because my partner actually lost against the fight to COVID last year and he’s supposed to be at the stage to actually be here with you guys.”

He added: “That’s why the story is, ‘Muling Lumakad Matatag!’ and I dedicate this campaign to him and for those who suffered sa COVID!”

Filipinos esports athletes as world class icons

This battlecry would serve as the heartbeat of the national esports team of the Philippines who will compete not only in the SEA Games for 2022 but also in the Asian Games and IESF.

For Lon, this is an opportunity to show that Filipino esports athletes are world class.

Continue reading below ↓

“We wanted to establish that Filipino gamers are great. Filipino gamers are world class. Gusto namin ipakita yung galing ng atletang Filipino, hindi lang sa traditional sports kundi dito papunta sa esports.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.